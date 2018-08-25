There is a snake in this viral photo, can you spot it?

A few users wrote there was no snake in the photo. (Source: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/ Facebook) A few users wrote there was no snake in the photo. (Source: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/ Facebook)

Social media platforms are full of mind-blogging puzzles, and Netizens lose their calm every time such an image starts doing rounds. And if it’s got to do with something scary or creepy, it’s quite understandable why the interest doubles. Remember the time, when Netizens went crazy to spot a snake hidden in dried leaves? Well, it seems another such image is back and people are baffled to sport a sneaky snake hiding somewhere!

ALSO READ |ALSO READ | This photo of 6 friends hanging out has stirred up an Internet storm; here’s why

Recently, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 in Australia shared a photo from one of their rescue work and asked people to spot a snake in a picture of two bar stools which had a few magazines placed on top. “Cheeky customer was removed from a home in Ninderry,” they wrote on Facebook adding that extra point for those who could identify what species it was.

Take a look at the photo here:

Could you see it? Well, if you haven’t, then it’s okay as you are not alone. And as far as the species was may users couldn’t stop joking and wrote, “It’s ikea tree snake.” “Too hard to get a good look to figure out the species, but gotta be a scrub python at that size right???,” noted one.

Finally, after it left many scratching their head. The rescuers helped where their cheeky customer was hiding and even shared a photo of the reptile. “This cheeky little Brown Tree Snake decided that this was a good enough hiding spot for him,” they wrote.

Did you spot the snake without looking at the answer? Tell us in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd