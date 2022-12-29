scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

This sports reporter’s cranky weather coverage is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

Mark Woodley is a sports reporter for News 7 KWWL, a TV channel based out of Iowa in the US.

Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for US’s Iowa-based News 7 KWWL, was asked to cover the weather segment for the hours-long morning show. What came out of this newscast earlier this month was not just plain reporting on dropping temperatures and blizzard conditions but a hilarious and honest rant that is now going viral.

In a compilation of clips, Woodley can be seen struggling to maintain his composure as he struggles to report out in the freezing weather. What makes his plight even worse is that he has to be out for the entirety of the morning show which runs for over two and a half hours.

In his now-viral rant, the award-winning sports reporter says, “I normally do sports, but everything is cancelled here for a couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he normally wakes up? Go stand out in the wind, in the snow, and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”

Later in the show, he jokes, “This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

By end of the show, Woodley pleads and says, “Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure Rayan, you added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me because compared to two and half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder.”

A compilation of clips from this newscast, which was aired on December 22, has so far gathered over 2.2 lakh likes after Woodley himself tweeted it. He wrote, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.”

Sports journalist John Henry Smith related with Woodley and wrote, “That was completely awesome! I’ve been the sports guy they sent out to stand in the middle of hurricane in Florida..I feel your pain, brother!”

