The Rs 30 crore crash: Mercedes, Porsche, Bugatti involved in Switzerland accident

The Porsche sustained the most damage and the Bugatti Chiron saw its grille, front bumper and hood busted.

Driving through the Gotthard Pass overlooking the Swiss Alps might be an alluring experience, however, commuters in the region recently got to witness something unusual — a car crash involving expensive luxury cars.

In photos being widely shared online, the scene from the accident site shows the crash involving a motor home, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class wagon, a Porsche 911 Cabriolet and a Bugatti Chiron. The Porsche sustained the most damage and the Bugatti Chiron saw its grille, front bumper and hood busted.

The local law enforcement authority estimated the total damage would be around 3.7 million francs, more than Rs 30 crores.

From Reddit to Facebook, the photos have gone viral across social media sites, with auto lovers expressing grief over so many luxury vehicles getting damaged at once, while others joked they haven’t seen “so much pain” in one photo.

According to a statement by the Kanton Uri Police, the accident happened during an overtaking maneuver. In the Gamsboden area, the driver of a Bugatti, who was in fifth position, intended to overtake the vehicles in front. At the same time, the fourth-placed Porsche with a Lucerne license plate started to overtake. There was a collision between the two vehicles.

The Lucerne driver then collided with the leading Mercedes from Aargau. The Bugatti collided with the motor home that was also driving ahead.

Several private towing services, the National Roads Office, the Uri ambulance service and the Uri cantonal police were pressed into action. A video of the cars being towed away after the crash too created a huge buzz on Instagram.

And it wasn’t just the vehicles that suffered the brunt in the crash. According to local s publication 20 Minuten, the passenger in the Aargau car suffered considerable injuries and was transferred to a hospital by the Uri emergency services.

