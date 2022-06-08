scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Spooky figure by apartment window turns out to be a life-size cutout of BTS’ Jin

Residents mistook an eerie figure by the curtains as a 'ghost' seen from one of the apartments in a high-rise condo. However, it turned out to be standee of a BTS member.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 6:45:13 pm
BTS ARMYs around the world were left in splits as the video went viral.

When it comes to spooky things, although scary, people can’t stop getting drawn to them. In one such incident, when someone thought they spotted a “ghost” in a neighbour’s apartment in the Philippines, it amusingly turned out to be a cutout of BTS’ Jin.

In a TikTok video posted by @snowlight711, an eerie figure by the curtains is seen from one of the apartments in a high-rise condo. The user said they were worried about spotting a strange silhouette in the window of a unit in the other building in their residential complex.

After the bizarre occurrence of the hazy structure continued for several days, residents alerted the building administrators to provide the “image” they saw, according to GTV’s ‘State of the Nation Address’ report.

However, when the administration spoke to the occupant of the unit to warn them about what many thought was a scary paranormal activity, it led to something hilarious. Turns out, the homeowner had placed a life-size cutout of a member of the South Korean boy band, their idol Jin (Kim SeokJin).

“They saw a man standing at my window and watched and for four days they said they saw that,” the woman who kept the cardboard figure was quoted by GTV. “How can I tell them that Kim Seok Jin is just my standee?” laughing and embarrassed said the woman.

Tuesday night’s report left viewers and hosts in splits while reporting on the incident on national television and even created ripples among BTS’s global fandom. BTS fans, known as ARMYs, found it hilarious and quite relatable.

While some did admit it would be embarrassing and said hence they keep their own cutouts away from windows, others thought it was a good safety measure. Few many quipped they’ll now order their favourite idol’s cutout to keep their homes safe.

The news left fans laughing out loud who are eagerly waiting for the supergroup’s upcoming album, Proof, this Friday.

