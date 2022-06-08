Spooky figure by apartment window turns out to be a life-size cutout of BTS’ Jin

When it comes to spooky things, although scary, people can’t stop getting drawn to them. In one such incident, when someone thought they spotted a “ghost” in a neighbour’s apartment in the Philippines, it amusingly turned out to be a cutout of BTS’ Jin.

In a TikTok video posted by @snowlight711, an eerie figure by the curtains is seen from one of the apartments in a high-rise condo. The user said they were worried about spotting a strange silhouette in the window of a unit in the other building in their residential complex.

After the bizarre occurrence of the hazy structure continued for several days, residents alerted the building administrators to provide the “image” they saw, according to GTV’s ‘State of the Nation Address’ report.

However, when the administration spoke to the occupant of the unit to warn them about what many thought was a scary paranormal activity, it led to something hilarious. Turns out, the homeowner had placed a life-size cutout of a member of the South Korean boy band, their idol Jin (Kim SeokJin).

“They saw a man standing at my window and watched and for four days they said they saw that,” the woman who kept the cardboard figure was quoted by GTV. “How can I tell them that Kim Seok Jin is just my standee?” laughing and embarrassed said the woman.

Tuesday night’s report left viewers and hosts in splits while reporting on the incident on national television and even created ripples among BTS’s global fandom. BTS fans, known as ARMYs, found it hilarious and quite relatable.

While some did admit it would be embarrassing and said hence they keep their own cutouts away from windows, others thought it was a good safety measure. Few many quipped they’ll now order their favourite idol’s cutout to keep their homes safe.

The reason why mine are hiding on the sides 😂😂😂 https://t.co/HcABLthXg1 pic.twitter.com/fo5YOa6P1a — ARMY Cavite Fanbase⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜🇵🇭 (@army_cavite) June 8, 2022

I always thought a standee might be a good burglar deterrent. 🤣 — 2022.06.10 minimishka∞⁷ 💜 (@minimishka__) June 8, 2022

Smart esp for those living alone XD Jin was just looking after her and protecting her from weirdos 🤧🤧 — ಥ‿ಥ ⁷ (@NaBi_1307) June 8, 2022

Suggested this to my partner and ok naman daw sa kanya lol . pic.twitter.com/dTZ9E6KfxD — Geneva Kroos na Ligas | #AngatBuhay (@na_ligas) June 8, 2022

“World wide handsome ghost” 🥹🥹😂 — 𝐬𝐚𝐦 | With You💙💛 (@jikookbiii) June 8, 2022

Seokjin as ghost?? 😭😭 this is so Unserious — BTS Factory ♡⁷🍬📀 (@BTS_Factss) June 8, 2022

ARMY never not funny 😭 — 10 JUNE 2022 BTS COMEBACK (@zyzhehe) June 8, 2022

Gusto ko na complete government name ni jin ang nasa caption ng GMA, as it should 👏 pic.twitter.com/HTwOIUGYf5 — Monica⁷ •ᴗ• (ia) | PROOF 06.10 (@fromdmagicshop) June 8, 2022

Brilliant! I wonder if I should put my life-sized cardboard Taehyung in the window of my house and see what happens 😂😂 — 💜 Emma⁷ – waiting for PROOF!! 💜 (@ukARMYmum) June 8, 2022

I finally know a good way to spook those neighbors I don’t like. I’m going to move Namjoon right now.😼 — Misha (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ ⁷PROOF BY BTS JUNE 10th💿🏳️‍🌈∞ (@_purple_haze_x) June 8, 2022

I WOULD’VE RAN IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE A GHOST😭😭😭😭😭 — 🌸☕⁷ | PROOF💿 (@_shristea) June 8, 2022

Omg 😭😂 i don’t know if i should laugh or cry but i must say the picture army chose has some realism as if he is standing in person like i would really get shy if i put him looking so fine staring me like that in my room.ohh i m fond of the craziness and sassiness of armiess😂🔥 — Hash⁷ (@BTSphile4ever) June 8, 2022

Imagine being the neighbor, scared to h3ll thinking they saw a sus unmoving ghostly shadowy figure when all these time it was just a Jin standee figure 😭 https://t.co/UD6CmI7Lnj — with you¹³ 지미니⁷ (@minijimimie13) June 8, 2022

omg!!!! 😂🤣🤣🤣 please Jin would find this so hilarious!!!! https://t.co/6BOEhs17GI — Melissa⁷ ∞💜 PROOF (@awarmerbreath) June 8, 2022

The news left fans laughing out loud who are eagerly waiting for the supergroup’s upcoming album, Proof, this Friday.