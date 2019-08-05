‘Stowaway bat’ inside flight cabin shocks passengers

Passengers onboard a Spirit Airlines flight from North Carolina to Newark were in for a surprise after they spotted a bat inside the aircraft cabin. A 21-second video in which passengers can be heard screaming and laughing while the bat bounced around the cabin has gone viral.

“Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom,” wrote the user while tweeting out the video.

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

Following the incident, Spirit Airlines spokesman Derek Dombrowski confirmed the “stowaway bat” found its way onto the flight while crews performed maintenance overnight, the Washington Post reported. The viral clip triggered many reactions online with some joking about the animal “saving money” by taking the flight.

