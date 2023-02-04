‘Spinning staircase’ illusion at Milan football field stuns netizens

A video showcasing a spiral staircase in a cylindrical building seemingly turning as people descend down it has gone viral on social media. The brain-rattling optical illusion may prompt one to assume that the building turns on its axis.

The video shared from Twitter handle Tech Burrito shows people moving down in the same direction. However, the optical illusion prompts one to assume that they are spinning as the building rotates by itself.

The descending movement of people at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy creates the illusion for our brains that the staircase appears to turn in the opposite direction.

pic.twitter.com/VuUAhQU9C4 — Tech Burrito (@TechBurritoUno) February 2, 2023

The clip was captured when fans left the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. According to a report by The Sun, the illusion appears when people circle the building simultaneously in the same direction.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 837,000 views on Twitter. Many users attempted to get to the bottom of the mystery.

A user commeted, “I can’t stop watching this!” Another user wrote, “Nothing is moving? Its just interesting how they all walk at the same pace lol.” A third user commented, “I don’t see it in the opposite direction. Seems it’s turning the same direction as people going.”

San Siro was opened in 1926 and it was built in the style of English. It was designed purely for football without an athletics track after the then President of AC Milan, Piero Pirelli approved of it.