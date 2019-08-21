Toggle Menu
Fans heartbroken, start campaign on social media as Spider-Man seems set to exit the MCU

Some directed their anger at Sony, while others felt it was Disney's fault. Fans also rooted for the character's survival with a campaign called #SaveSpiderMan.

Fans were left fuming online after Disney and Sony stalemate for months ended on a note that would basically mean Spiderman saying bye to Marvel Universe.

With reports saying that Sony Pictures is set to part ways with Marvel Studios, the co-producer of the last installment of Spider-Man films, fans were heartbroken by the fact that it could mean the superhero may not return to the screen any time soon.

A dispute has been on for the past couple of months between Disney and Sony Pictures that had put future involvement of Marvel in the Spider-Man universe in a tricky position. The absence of a deal means Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any further Spider-Man films because of an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms. What this means is that the series of Spider-Man films and the character – currently played by Tom Holland – is likely to disappear entirely from the MCU.

Naturally, fans were riled and heartbroken by the news. Some directed their anger at Sony, while others felt it was Disney’s fault. Fans also rooted for the character’s survival with a campaign called #SaveSpiderMan.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” a Sony Pictures said in a statement.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue,” it clarified on Twitter.

The move comes after Feige this year became the producer of the top-grossing film ever for two studios — Sony and Disney. Interestingly he produced the three of the top four highest-grossing films this year in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

