Fans heartbroken, start campaign on social media as Spider-Man seems set to exit the MCU

With reports saying that Sony Pictures is set to part ways with Marvel Studios, the co-producer of the last installment of Spider-Man films, fans were heartbroken by the fact that it could mean the superhero may not return to the screen any time soon.

Advertising

A dispute has been on for the past couple of months between Disney and Sony Pictures that had put future involvement of Marvel in the Spider-Man universe in a tricky position. The absence of a deal means Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any further Spider-Man films because of an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms. What this means is that the series of Spider-Man films and the character – currently played by Tom Holland – is likely to disappear entirely from the MCU.

Naturally, fans were riled and heartbroken by the news. Some directed their anger at Sony, while others felt it was Disney’s fault. Fans also rooted for the character’s survival with a campaign called #SaveSpiderMan.

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: we are letting go of Spider Man from the MCU Me: pic.twitter.com/E6Slq2aOT4 — Toni (@PeterElinas) August 21, 2019

Marvel Fans Around the world, It’s time to unite to Save our fellow companion Spider-Man From The hands of Sony. We will not go down without a fight! #SaveSpiderman pic.twitter.com/saF9AlR51z — FreeUpElChapo🙏🏿🤧 (@PapaElChapo) August 21, 2019

Internet: “Marvel Studios and Sony end their deal for #SpiderMan⁠ ⁠ meaning Spider-Man will be no apart of the MCU.” Stan Lee to SONY: pic.twitter.com/M35SnNEPM2 — America’s ass 🍑 (@TheCaptainMrvel) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderman Every Marvel stan at Sony right now: pic.twitter.com/P0ThqHIoFp — WHY DOES SPN HAVE TO END (@lokimultimcu) August 21, 2019

People seem to be mad at Sony for Spider-Man and the MCU separating? If you read the Deadline piece it sounds like Disney raised its price from 5 percent to 50 percent, which is a lot! It’s not insane Sony didn’t agree to that. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 20, 2019

Sony kicking Feige out of Spider-Man is how we get bad Spider-Man movies again. The leadership at that company is nothing short of moronic. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) August 20, 2019

It’s entirely possible (and likely at this point) that Disney is calling Sony’s bluff — but it’s surprising it even got to this point. With the success of Spiderverse, I guess Sony is feeling confident. But man… Tom Holland’s Spiderman living outside the MCU is weird. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2019

Sony just can’t seem to get out of its own way, can it? Advertising Mega oof. This AFTER Spider-Man: Far From Home generated over a billion bucks.https://t.co/ITYro0LBtW — Robert “The DCD” Workman, Coming Soon To #PAXWest! (@thedcd) August 20, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with Disney Literally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/3i6ucg4z0N — McFly (@BreedingRyan) August 21, 2019

This video is explaning how i feel for you Sony;;#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/fe1wbNPgwO — Himawari | 🌻 (@forourboyz) August 20, 2019

Kevin Feige returning to Marvel execs after the Sony meeting:#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/3hm2fuQ0Y9 — Catorade (@ethan_cator) August 20, 2019

#SpiderMan is no longer a part of the MCU..!😶 wtf is Sony doing!!? pic.twitter.com/1w0GD2ZN3S — HassanMB (@pato7assan) August 20, 2019

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” a Sony Pictures said in a statement.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue,” it clarified on Twitter.

The move comes after Feige this year became the producer of the top-grossing film ever for two studios — Sony and Disney. Interestingly he produced the three of the top four highest-grossing films this year in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.