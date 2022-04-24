Spider monkey born in US zoo with ‘Batman’ symbol on nose leaves netizens awestruck

Visitors to a zoo in Florida were left delighted at the sight of a black-handed spider monkey born with a “Batman” symbol on its nose. The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida shared a clip of the baby monkey clinging to its mother on social media.

Watch the video here:

See momma Shelley and the baby in action! pic.twitter.com/MEcKnafvFe — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) April 19, 2022

“*cue Batman theme song* Our newest spider monkey has a very ~unique~ marking on their face. We have not detected any signs of superpowers yet, but will keep you posted! “ read the caption of the baby monkey’s photograph shared on the zoo’s Instagram account.

The “batman” symbol seen on the baby monkey’s nose has amazed netizens too. “Surely cuteness is a superpower? “commented an Instagram user.

In a blog post, the Zoo also noted that the keepers were surprised to see the “Batman symbol”.

The baby monkey was born to a 31-year-old female Rochelle, also known as Shelley, and a 25-year-old male, Shooter, on April 15. The sex of the baby is not known, and the animal care staff were quoted as saying in the blog post that the baby monkey was doing well.

“Shelley is a pro at caring for her offspring,” said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo’s Director of Animal Programs.

Black-handed spider monkeys are native to Central and South America. Owing to habitat loss and illegal pet trade, the species are classified as vulnerable, as per the blog post.

As per the World Wildlife Fund, they are one of the largest primate species in South America. They grow up to 24 inches in height, 19 pounds in weight and are considered to be an essential part of the tropical rainforest ecosystem.