‘Protein fart’: Spider-Man screening halted after foul smell empties theatre

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at a theatre in Colombia was interrupted after a foul smell reportedly caused hundreds of moviegoers to evacuate the auditorium midway through the film.
According to the New York Post, the incident unfolded Sunday at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena. The odour was so overpowering that audience members abandoned their seats and gathered outside the theatre while staff dealt with the situation.
The report stated that the smell originated after one audience member farted. A video of the aftermath shows several moviegoers waiting in the auditorium hallway. The video also shows someone dressed in a Spider-Man costume standing among the crowd.
Watch here:
Can’t decide what is funnier.
A rancid fart cleared out a theatre showing for the new Spiderman film. Or a jacked cosplaying guy in Spiderman suit was immediately on his phone getting to the bottom of the situation. pic.twitter.com/nRNwhIi3hG https://t.co/KhdhHoZXjY
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 3, 2026
The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, amassing over seven million views and a wave of reactions.
“That was a protein fart, no doubt,” a user wrote. “It’s always the jacked guy letting out a protein fart, always,” another user commented.
“The jacked Spiderman cosplayer switching to detective mode mid-fart crisis is the real movie,” a third user reacted.
“He was the one responsible. Spidey was calling for a get away driver before everyone figured it out,” a fourth user chimed in.
However, the report added that the screening was not cancelled despite the disruption, and the multiplex’s other auditoriums continued operating normally. While some viewers returned to finish the film after the smell subsided, many left the theatre.
The person allegedly responsible has not been identified. While some reports suggested the odour may have come from someone who failed to reach the bathroom in time, others speculated it could have been the result of a prank involving a stink bomb. Authorities and the cinema have not confirmed the exact cause of the incident.