‘Protein fart’: Spider-Man screening halted after foul smell empties theatre

A video of the aftermath shows several moviegoers waiting in the auditorium hallway (Photo: @TrungTPhan/X)

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at a theatre in Colombia was interrupted after a foul smell reportedly caused hundreds of moviegoers to evacuate the auditorium midway through the film.

According to the New York Post, the incident unfolded Sunday at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena. The odour was so overpowering that audience members abandoned their seats and gathered outside the theatre while staff dealt with the situation.

The report stated that the smell originated after one audience member farted. A video of the aftermath shows several moviegoers waiting in the auditorium hallway. The video also shows someone dressed in a Spider-Man costume standing among the crowd.