‘Spider-Man’ delights little fan in hospital, Harsh Goenka calls him a hero

Nothing can compare to the feeling one gets when meeting one’s superheroes, more so if you are a wide-eyed kid who believes they are for real. One such Marvel fan in a hospital was delighted to get to spend a day with ‘Spider-Man’ and a video of their interaction has won the praise of business tycoon Harsh Goenka, among others.

The clip, shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter, shows the little fan getting overwhelmed with joy after spotting his favourite superhero. The child quickly grabs his Spider-Man action figure and walks into the man’s arms.

The emotionally charged clip then shows the duo playing cards and the child holding the man’s hand as they stroll through the hospital. They spot Christmas decorations inside the hospital and are seen admiring a picture of Spider-Man hung upside down on the wall. The child is also seen giving the man a fist bump.

Spider-Man surprises his biggest fan Brayan in the hospital and spends the day with him. Spider-Man (Mattia Villardita) wrote: "Believe me when I say this. I bow to you. I am honored to be friends with one of the greatest heroes I have ever known.” pic.twitter.com/QqDwZOxrn1 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) December 10, 2022

The man clad in the Spider-Man suit was quoted as saying by Good News, “Believe me when I say this. I bow to you. I am honored to be friends with one of the greatest heroes I have ever known.” Sharing the clip on Twitter, Goenka hailed the man as a hero. “This is a dark world and it is stuff like this that shines some light in this darkness. These are the heroes in our society who need to be celebrated!” Goenka tweeted. Since being posted on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 2.2 million views.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Exactly what I used to say..Yes..these kind of people who need to be celebrated more than duplicate heroes.” Another user wrote, “Some people are sent to this World to spread Joy and Happiness!!!”

Without doubt, random appearances by people clad in superhero suits always end up cheering people. In August this year, a video showing one such ‘Spider-Man’ dancing to Santhali music with a group of men and women went viral, leaving many in splits.