After cast confuses fans with three different Spider-Man 3 titles, it’s raining memes online

February 24, 2021
As much as MCU fans were waiting for a Marvel extravaganza to land in a theatre near them, they had not bargained for Tom Holland’s latest tease. The Spider-Man 3 actor and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon dropped not one, not two, but three different titles for next Spider-Man film and left the fans in a tizzy.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snippet from the upcoming film along with a title reading “Spider-Man: Phone Home”, a joking nod to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Following Holland, co-star Jacob Batalon too shared an Instagram post of his own, which read “Spider-Man: Home Wrecker”. As if that wasn’t enough to confuse fans, Zendaya too joined the bandwagon and presented fans with another alternative — “Spider-Man: Home Slice”.
While it’s pretty safe to say that none of the three titles are the real deal, the fake ones have managed to intrigue everyone online. Following the three titles, many shared GIFs and memes to express their feeling about the ‘title-gate’, while others soon came up with their own creative titles.
Check out some of the quirky takes on the film’s titles here:
Regardless… this is OUR Spider-Man 3 title: pic.twitter.com/BcE58o69iI
— AGBO (@AGBOfilms) February 24, 2021
we know who is posting from Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon’s account don’t we…#AgathaAllAlong #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/vSV02Bj4Ix
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 23, 2021
New #SpiderMan3 title? pic.twitter.com/wrBKcWr1aa
— Dork Side Of The Force (@DorkSideOForce) February 23, 2021
Então é ESSE o título de Homem-Aranha 3 que o Tom Holland tá escondendo? 😂 #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/9bha13BXGq
— Almanaque Disney (@almanaquedisney) February 23, 2021
Hear me out 🤔hmmm…#SpiderMan #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/KLPgArPVKw
— نايف 🏹 (@8Xdean) February 24, 2021
Tom Holland on Jimmy Fallon tonight “And the title for Spider-Man 3 is – “ pic.twitter.com/DUYvU25yy4
— Kade (@CaptainRoggerz) February 24, 2021
Here we go Sony has officially revealed the title for Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/kBEcIdkslq
— Will (@WilliamD1123) February 23, 2021
WHAT IS HAPPENING #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/AwWDBbHJg5
— Trang ⎊ (@tranganhdong) February 24, 2021
I found the official title for #SpiderMan3. I’m looking forward to to see this movie. 😁 pic.twitter.com/VkbPHYaxtK
— Dylan Clark (@Dylan_T_Clark) February 24, 2021
Me tryna figure out the title of the next movie #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/szFugLh79i
— Hashim (@HashimM03) February 23, 2021
#SpiderMan3 title revealed 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/rrZ1qPQTzh
— urstrulynani (@AnythingForMB) February 24, 2021
MY MUM JUST SHOWED ME ANOTHER TITLE THAT GOT LEAKED OMG #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/m4yiAZsRbb
— ellie (@70SMAXIMOFF) February 24, 2021
BREAKING
Real #SpiderMan3 title finally revealed pic.twitter.com/wuEN5W6k7B
— Dany B (@DanyB44) February 24, 2021
