After cast confuses fans with three different Spider-Man 3 titles, it’s raining memes online

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 2:18:18 pm
spider-man 3, spider man 3 titles, spiderman title memes, fans come up with spider man next title, entertainment news, indian expressThe cast successfully created a huge buzz on social media about Spider-Man 3.

As much as MCU fans were waiting for a Marvel extravaganza to land in a theatre near them, they had not bargained for Tom Holland’s latest tease. The Spider-Man 3 actor and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon dropped not one, not two, but three different titles for next Spider-Man film and left the fans in a tizzy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snippet from the upcoming film along with a title reading “Spider-Man: Phone Home”, a joking nod to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Following Holland, co-star Jacob Batalon too shared an Instagram post of his own, which read “Spider-Man: Home Wrecker”. As if that wasn’t enough to confuse fans, Zendaya too joined the bandwagon and presented fans with another alternative — “Spider-Man: Home Slice”.

While it’s pretty safe to say that none of the three titles are the real deal, the fake ones have managed to intrigue everyone online. Following the three titles, many shared GIFs and memes to express their feeling about the ‘title-gate’, while others soon came up with their own creative titles.

Check out some of the quirky takes on the film’s titles here:

