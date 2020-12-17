Australian woman finds a massive spider inside gingerbread house bought at store

A picture accompanying a Facebook post shows what appears to be a huntsman spider appearing to perch on a web it seems to have woven inside the box.

An Australian woman got a shock of her life after finding a gingerbread house that she bought in a store already had a resident: a giant spider.

“This isn’t what I ordered?” joked Sydney resident Katie Gompertz in a Facebook post.

A picture accompanying the post shows what appears to be a huntsman spider, along with an egg sac, perching on a web it seems to have woven inside the box.

According to the Facebook post, the gingerbread house was bought from an Australian supermarket chain.

Supermarket chain Woolworths, which was tagged in the post eventually responded and apologised.

“Oh no Katie – this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her! Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise [sic] for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween,” the supermarket chain wrote.

Though the supermarket suggested that she return the packet to the nearest store, Gompertz refused and said she thought it was risky to put the box in her car. The supermarket later agreed to replace her order at her house.

Katie later wrote that a local manager from the supermarket chain dropped off a replacement the next day.

