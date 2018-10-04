Spider infestation in four schools forces shutdown

(Source: Getty Images/Representational Image)

Around four schools were shut down for a month in east London after a spider infestation was discovered. According to a report in The Independent, due to the infestation of the venomous insects the head teachers of two primary and two secondary schools were forced to shut the schools down. The students of the school will work online till the issue is resolved.

Charlotte Robinson, the head teacher of Rokeby School, in Newham, stated in a letter addressed to parents, “The safety and wellbeing of students and staff must be our priority so whilst I understand that this may be very inconvenient for you it is in your child’s best interest to remain at home and not at school.”

He further stated that a company, that has been hired to eradicate the pests, has advised that the process would take three weeks, stated The Guardian report. Moreover, the schools have to be treated before the spider eggs start hatching.

After the Newham Council informed of the local infestation, another secondary school, Lister Community School in Plaistow, was also closed. A spokesperson for the Newham Council gave out a statement to the Newham Recorder elaborating the issue. He said that the four have been shut down to treat a ‘noble false widow’ spider infestation’, the same report stated.

The statement read, “The spiders only bite if mishandled or provoked. The venom is not particularly potent. Often, the symptoms are no worse than the pain of a wasp sting; however, extra precautions need to be taken around those that are vulnerable i.e. under the age of five, the elderly or those on medication.”

