Spider preys on goldfish twice its size in South Africa, leaves social media horrified

A pet owner was left stunned as he watched a giant spider carefully fishing out his pet goldfish from a pond in South Africa. Jeremy Schalkwijk, 33, was on a date with his girlfriend in Barberton when he saw a nursery web spider hauling his pet fish away which was twice the size of the spider.

Schalkwijk, a tour guide, told Daily Mail that he watched as the spider lowered itself into the pond while clinging on to the sides and hauled its prey out of the water using its front legs and fangs.

Schalkwijk captured the bizarre moment on camera and said that though he knew spiders were capable of fishing, he was amazed to see how the predator dragged its prey up the vertical wall of the pond. “I couldn’t believe that a spider would be able to carry something twice its weight like that,” he said.

