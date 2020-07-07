Motorist pulled over for speeding at 115 mph, says he desperately needed a toilet

According to the police department, the motorist was in desperate need of a toilet having driven all the way from London. (Facebook/ South Yorkshire Police) According to the police department, the motorist was in desperate need of a toilet having driven all the way from London. (Facebook/ South Yorkshire Police)

A motorist who was caught for speeding at over 115 miles per hour reportedly told the police he was racing because he desperately needed to use the toilet.

The South Yorkshire Police department said that the motorist was chased and pulled over after he was caught driving 35 mph above the national speed limit.

“The reading on the bit of kit came about when said marked car followed another vehicle along the M18 last weekend.” The post read.

Take a look

The police department, in the post, said that the motorist was desperately seeking to use a toilet having driven from London. According to the post, the motorist is likely to be charged with speeding.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

