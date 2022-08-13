scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Spectacular shots of Sturgeon Moon leave netizens stunned

The glowing full moon lit up skies around the world on Thursday night

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 3:32:43 pm
sturgeon moon, sturgeon moon photos and videos. full moon in August, full moon, indian expressAs per a BBC report, the full moon in August was called the Sturgeon Moon by native American fishing tribes due to the abundance of fish during that time of the year.

Spectacular photographs and videos of the Sturgeon Moon witnessed on Thursday night in different parts of the world have surfaced online, mesmerising netizens.

As per a BBC report, the full moon in August was called the Sturgeon Moon by native American fishing tribes due to the abundance of fish during that time of the year. Citing the Royal Museums Greenwich, the BBC report said the Sturgeon Moon is also called the green corn moon, the grain moon and the red moon.

See the posts below:

“It is bigger. It is brighter, technically, but not so much that you’d walk outside and feel naturally and instinctually something is super different,” Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History was quoted as saying by The New York Times. “That said, it is awesome to watch a full moon rise.”

According to CNN, the moon is at its closest point to Earth during certain times of the year and they are called supermoons. At each extreme, the moon appears either a little bigger or smaller.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

The National Space Centre was quoted as saying by the BBC that it did not consider the Sturgeon Moon to be close enough to the Earth to be called a “supermoon”. Supermoons are estimated to be closer than 360,000 km. Thursday’s moon was 361,408 km away, BBC reported.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 03:23:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement