Spectacular shots of Sturgeon Moon leave netizens stunned

Spectacular photographs and videos of the Sturgeon Moon witnessed on Thursday night in different parts of the world have surfaced online, mesmerising netizens.
As per a BBC report, the full moon in August was called the Sturgeon Moon by native American fishing tribes due to the abundance of fish during that time of the year. Citing the Royal Museums Greenwich, the BBC report said the Sturgeon Moon is also called the green corn moon, the grain moon and the red moon.
See the posts below:
The Sturgeon Moon lit up the night sky across the world on August 11. It was the last supermoon of the year — the next one won’t take place until June 14, 2023. 🌕✨ pic.twitter.com/60uTpc3mG7
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 13, 2022
Tonight's Super Sturgeon Moon rising over the Washington Monument in Washington, DC#fullmoon #supermoon #SuperSturgeonMoon #SturgeonMoon #WashingtonMonument #washingtondc #supermoon2022 #FindYourPark @capitalweather @spann #thePhotoHour #StormHour #IGDC #NikonNoFilter pic.twitter.com/PjykkclG6f
— Dave Lyons (@insiteimage) August 12, 2022
Tonight's full moon, also known as the Sturgeon, is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/A4cuJOE7yU
— peter byrne (@Peter_J_Byrne) August 11, 2022
Stunning timelapse footage captured the glowing Sturgeon moon, the last supermoon of the year, as it rose over south Wales on Thursday. https://t.co/9jWuZqaWYa pic.twitter.com/xScAVDsWri
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2022
The almost (just about) full Sturgeon Moon as it arose. pic.twitter.com/za32vIwJqU
— Arlo Guthrie (@folkslinger) August 11, 2022
“It is bigger. It is brighter, technically, but not so much that you’d walk outside and feel naturally and instinctually something is super different,” Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History was quoted as saying by The New York Times. “That said, it is awesome to watch a full moon rise.”
According to CNN, the moon is at its closest point to Earth during certain times of the year and they are called supermoons. At each extreme, the moon appears either a little bigger or smaller.
The National Space Centre was quoted as saying by the BBC that it did not consider the Sturgeon Moon to be close enough to the Earth to be called a “supermoon”. Supermoons are estimated to be closer than 360,000 km. Thursday’s moon was 361,408 km away, BBC reported.
