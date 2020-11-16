scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Doctor gets praise online for tip to prevent glasses from fogging while wearing a mask

Dr Daniel M. Heiferman explained how he had used a band-aid to prevent his glasses from fogging and to keep the mask from slipping.

November 16, 2020
A Chicago-based doctor’s simple tip on how to prevent fogging of eyeglasses during winter while wearing a mask is getting a lot of praise on social media.

In a tweet posted on November 12, Dr Daniel M. Heiferman explained how a band-aid when placed on his nose prevented his glasses from fogging and kept the mask from slipping.

Heiferman also shared a picture in which he has used a band-aid like a clip to keep his surgical mask in place on his nose.

Many who came across the tip found it useful. Other shared alternatives to keep your eyeglasses fog-free.

Since being shared online, the tweet has received over 1 million likes with over 60,000 people reactions.

