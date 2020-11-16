Doctor gets praise online for tip to prevent glasses from fogging while wearing a mask

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 1 million likes with over 60,000 people reacting to it.

A Chicago-based doctor’s simple tip on how to prevent fogging of eyeglasses during winter while wearing a mask is getting a lot of praise on social media.

In a tweet posted on November 12, Dr Daniel M. Heiferman explained how a band-aid when placed on his nose prevented his glasses from fogging and kept the mask from slipping.

Heiferman also shared a picture in which he has used a band-aid like a clip to keep his surgical mask in place on his nose.

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR. Feel free to share, it may save lives! pic.twitter.com/RBG8JGUzFS — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 12, 2020

Many who came across the tip found it useful. Other shared alternatives to keep your eyeglasses fog-free.

Also, Ivory soap. Thin lines drawn as grease pencil both sides of lens, buffed clear.

(Learned shoveling snow ❄ in the cold winter of 1960s/70s.) — william ricker (@n1vux) November 14, 2020

I use dishwashing liquid & super hot water to wash my glasses before heading out. Let them air dry! — IvonneD ♏️👩🏻🎓👰🏻🐶 (@ShopGirl1597) November 15, 2020

Put the cotton part of the bandaid on the bridge of your nose with half of it on the mask and half on your face. With the cotton on the bridge, I found my nose didn’t get irritated after many days of use like other tapes would. — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 14, 2020

Mine always works it’s way up my nose into my eyes 🙄

Please #StaySafe 💗 — DCminx 🕊️🌍🔥💚🌳 (@dcminx) November 14, 2020

Thanks. With mask I usually have two options – not seeing anything because my glasses are fogging or to remove them and again not seeing anything 😄 — stanimU(тва е У)ra (@mustanzo) November 14, 2020

I found that moving my glasses forwards slightly cut down on the fogging. — James LeDuke (@JamesLeduke) November 15, 2020

Great tip! Using a high quality (3M Scotch) tape works even better for those wearing the mask for a short time. You can vary the length to better fit the contours of your face and the shape of the mask. — Retired Guru Tech (@GuruRetired) November 14, 2020

Interesting. I’ve been hot-gluing strips of metal to my masks, but i only seems to work with some of them. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Alex “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” Epstein (@CraftyScreen) November 15, 2020

Thank you! Why didn’t I think of this. I’ve been stumbling around unable to see. The rumors that I’m drunk aren’t true. LOL — Val Jones (@ValJone99376043) November 14, 202

Since being shared online, the tweet has received over 1 million likes with over 60,000 people reactions.

