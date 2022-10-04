scorecardresearch
‘One of the most beautiful proposals’: Specially-abled Ukrainian defender proposes to girlfriend in a special way

The clip shows the specially-abled Ukrainian defender being helped by a man to get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

Ukraine man proposes girlfriend, specially-abled, Ukrainian defender, proposal, Russia-Ukraine war, crisis, soldier, romantic, viral, trendingAn Instagram page named wedworldmagazine shared the video on September 24 and it has received more than 21.8 million views.

Even amidst the gloom of war, there are moments that make you realise that love always finds a way. As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, a heart-warming video of a Ukrainian defender proposing to his girlfriend was shared online and it is going viral.

An Instagram page named wedworldmagazine shared the video on September 24 and it has received more than 21.8 million views. The clip shows a specially-abled man proposing to his girlfriend. As one of his legs has been amputated, he is helped by another man to get down on one knee. His girlfriend is wearing a blindfold. As the woman says yes and gives the man a kiss, people surrounding the couple light up flares and it’s a picture-perfect moment.

“She said yes. Ukrainian defender came from the frontline and made a marriage proposal to his girlfriend,” says the caption of the video. The video has been credited to the page dobryakproduction, which belongs to a man named Roman Dobryak.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WedWorld Magazine (@wedworldmagazine)

Dobryak is a video creator from Ukraine. He posted his video of the proposal on July 16. Netizens loved the video and congratulated the couple.

“One of the most beautiful proposals ive ever seen!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Everyone understood the assignment. This is so beautiful,” said another. “Heaven help you and bless you … no country should endure your pain,” posted a third. “It takes a village! How beautiful!” said a fourth.
The war between the two countries began on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of military strikes into Ukraine.

Ukraine has reportedly made significant advances in two of the four Russian-occupied regions that were annexed by Moscow last week. Russia had called it referendums and proclaimed the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be Russian territory forever.

