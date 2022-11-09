Specially abled teen realises dream of joining marching band, wins hearts online

Realising one’s dream after a long struggle is immensely pleasurable, a specially abled teenager who had dreamt of playing the trumpet and marching with his school band has just learnt.

Born with spina bifida–a defect that leads to the spine and the spinal cord not forming properly–Casey Hubbard (16) thought he would never realise his dream. With the help of Adam Mewhorter, band director of his Southmoore High School, the US teenager marched along with the rest of the school band and the inspirational story has won hearts online, ABC News reported.

Hubbard has been playing the trumpet since seventh grade and has wanted to follow in the footsteps of his percussionist brother. Mewhorter recognised his spirit and started training him.

“I remember seeing years ago there was a video of a dad who had pushed his son around the field and that stuck with me for many years,” Mewhorter told the channel’s Good Morning America show.

“I’ve seen obviously students in wheelchairs in band programs many times but they’re usually just at the … front of the band,” he said. “A lot of times they’ll just play their instruments set by them and I remember thinking, ‘I feel like we could probably do a little more’.”

Hubbard never believed that it would happen and when Mewhorter asked what he wanted to do, he replied that he wanted to be on the field and be able to march. Hubbard started practising during the onset of the pandemic in 2019 and Mewhorter showed up to push him in his wheelchair on the football field.

“Every year, I’ve kind of stepped up,” Mewhorter told the television show. “There’s been times in the last two years‘ shows where there wasn’t a place to go in the field and [we’d] have to hang on the sidelines for something to happen, then I could get back out there. This year’s goal was to never leave the field and so we did not.”