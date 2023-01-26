Specially-abled man enjoys horse racing in Dubai. His reactions win hearts online

Horse riding is not only an enthralling sport but also a beneficial activity for people. Studies have revealed that horse riding boosts rider’s confidence and emotional well-being and alleviates back pain. Horseback riding and related equine assistance therapy programmes for disabled and injured individuals have reaped benefits for participants.

A clip featuring a 21-year-old specially-abled-man experience was shared by the Dubai Racing Club on Instagram. Fabian, along with his mother and father, is seen enjoying watching the Dubai World Cup Carnival in the video.

“Meet our new friend, the horse lover, Fabian! For almost 10 years, Fabian and his family spend at least one week yearly in France to learn about horse therapy and practice it with experts!” read the caption of the clip.

“‘He’s very lucky to be at Meydan Racecourse.’ Said his mother. We think that Fabian is indeed very lucky to have such supportive parents,” it added.

His mother is heard saying in the video he undergoes horse therapy and is fond of the animals. “I am with my son here staying for the holiday. And my son is Fabian. He has a handicap level 3. And every year we go for one week to horse therapy in Camargue. It is in France. And now we’re in Dubai for a holiday with my husband and Fabian. He’s very lucky!” she says.

Fabian’s reaction won hearts online and netizens showered love on the post. A user commented, “We are very lucky he is coming and sporting horse racing thanks.”

Dubai World Cup Carnival, held from January to the end of March, includes eight race nights and horses from different parts of the globe participate in the competition. The Dubai World Cup Carnival commenced in 2003, as per the carnival’s website.