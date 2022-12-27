scorecardresearch
‘My big question is…will you adopt me?’: Specially-abled boy’s question to man melts hearts

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1,38,400 views.

adoption, specially abled child asks dad to adopt him, emotional video, adoption video, differently abled boy asks for adoption, indian expressThe boy's question instantly made netizens reach out for their tissue boxes.

An emotional moment between a man and a specially-abled child has melted hearts online and left netizens teary-eyed. Revealing his big question in a letter, the boy moved the man by asking to adopt him.

The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the person sitting next to the specially-abled child even as the text insert in the video warns, “Grab your tissues! Wait till the end!!!This was all Kowyn’s idwa! He just asked me to write it!”

ALSO READ |After a wait of more than two years, Texas couple adopts Indian girl

The man is then seen reading out the child’s letter: “Thank you for always treating me like your son. You have always been a dad to me. I love you. My big question is: Will you adopt me?” His voice breaks as he reads the letter and the child is seen coming closer and giving him a warm hug.

In response to the child’s heart-warming question, the Good News Correspondent quoted the man as saying, “Well, hell yeah! That’s the best present I ever got.”

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1,38,400 views on Twitter. The boy’s question instantly made netizens reach out for their tissue boxes. A user commented, “Sometimes it’s better when you get to choose.” Another user wrote, “Where are the tissues!” A third user commented, “Love is so beautiful. Only thing i know that can be divided infinitely and not loose its magnitude.”

Similar heart-warming moments of adoption often go viral when they find their way to social media. In November this year, a five-year-old boy won hearts online as he expressed love for his mother during the adoption hearing at a courtroom in Bernalillo, New Mexico. He said to the judge, “I wanted to say that I love my mom so much and that she’s the best mom I ever had, and I love her so much.”

