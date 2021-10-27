American CEO surprises employees with $10,000 and two first-class tickets to celebrate billion-dollar deal

In a bid to express gratitude towards her employees, Spanx founder and chief Sara Blakely surprised them by offering two first-class tickets and $10,000 to spend on their trip.

Blakely of the American shapewear company recently celebrated the company’s new $1.2 billion valuation, after the investment giant Blackstone purchased a majority stake. Blakely expressed her gratitude for 21 years of success crediting all her staff and reminiscing about days “everyone laughed” at her as she pledged that her company would one day be worth $20 million.

Blakely celebrated the sale with her employees toasting champagne and wearing a backpack, also spinning a globe eventually asking: “Why am I spinning a globe?” She then revealed that she had bought each of her 500 employees two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world.

“If you go on a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so … you are each getting $10,000,” Blakely added. Naturally the crowd erupted in joy and some were seen shedding tears being overwhelmed — and breaking out into dance to celebrate the her generosity.

Watch the moment here:

When asked where the employees would head to, while some said they would go on an African safari, while others opted to use the ticket for their honeymoon. “I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime,” she was heard in the video.

Blakely took a moment to make a toast to all the women who came before her and “all the women in the world who have not had this opportunity.” While 50% of entrepreneurs are women, she said, they receive only 2.3% of venture capital, NPR explained how the deal was so important.

According to CBS News, although the Blackstone acquired major stock of Atlanta-based maker of women undergarments company, Blakely will be keeping a sizable interest and continuing to run the company with its current management team. She’ll also be executive chairwoman once the deal closes.

Before setting up her own shapewear company in 2000 with just $5,000, the trailblazer CEO had a humble beginning as she made the amount selling fax machines door-to-door, Business Insider reported.

Blakely, is the youngest woman to make Forbes Magazine‘s list of billionaires with no inheritance or other help. Not only that in 2013, she became the first female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, joining other wealthy people in vowing to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

In 2017, talking to CNN, Blakely had said, “I always say it’s so much fun to make money. It’s fun to spend, it’s fun to give away. I donate my money back to women and I do that because it’s a pay-it-forward feeling.”