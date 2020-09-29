Spanish winery flooded with 50,000 litres of red wine after malfunction

Footage of the incident shows red wine gushing out of the massive tanks and seemingly covering the entire premises, reaching the winery tractors and nearly field.

A Spanish winery was flooded with almost 50,000-litres of red wine after a malfunction and a video of the incident is doing the rounds of the internet.

The incident took place at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Vallamalea in Central Spain, said a news.com.au report.

Footage of the incident shows red wine gushing out of the massive tanks and covering most of the winery’s premises.

A local report quoted the president of the winery as saying that the incident was probably caused by a leak in the tank valves.

Founded in 1969, the Bodegas winery is located in the south-eastern part of Iberian Peninsula with an area of 1,570 hectares.

The red wine flowing out of the tanks prompted comparisons on social media with an iconic scene from the Hollywood movie ‘The Shining’

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh no there goes the prices…. also why isn’t anyone standing under there with buckets 😫😫 — Deja Jolie-Whiskey in a tea cup. (@dejajolie) September 25, 2020

Just when you think 2020 is done with us……it comes for the wine. 😩 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 25, 2020

TO THE STRAWS! — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) September 25, 2020

Earlier this year, residents of a Swiss town experienced ‘chocolate snow’ after a malfunction in the ventilation system of a Lindt chocolate factory in the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd