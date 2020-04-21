Spanish taxi driver who provided free rides to patients gets standing ovation at hospital

As a mark of thanks, the hospital also gave an envelope of cash and dedication to the driver. As a mark of thanks, the hospital also gave an envelope of cash and dedication to the driver.

A Spanish taxi driver was providing free rides to patients to and from a Madrid hospital, but when he was called to the hospital to pick up a patient he received a pleasant surprise: a standing ovation from the hospital staff.

The Spanish Taxi Union shared a short clip on their official Twitter handle which showed the unidentified driver being greeted with applause by the staff at the Centro de Salud Ramón y Cajal hospital in Alcorcón, Madrid.

Subsequently, a health worker hands him an envelope with money and a gesture of thanks from the hospital.

Watch the video here:

“Es una sorpresa que le hemos dado a un taxista que lleva a pacientes sin cobrar al hospital.Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria.Le hemos llamado para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado y ha sido muy emocionante. No paraba de llorar.”

Gracias a el y a ellos. pic.twitter.com/CcXX1BVfko — #ElTaxiUnido (@eltaxiunido) April 18, 2020

According to a Daily Mail report, the doctors had rung the driver telling him to pick up a patient at the hospital in order to surprise him.

Many who came across the video praised the taxi driver for his work. Several others praised the hospital staff for their heart-warming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

