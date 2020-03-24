Spanish policemen sing and dance in street to lift spirits of people under lockdown

The performance was an attempt to lift up the spirits of people who are currently under quarantine. The performance was an attempt to lift up the spirits of people who are currently under quarantine.

Spain has been on a nationwide lockdown as the number of cases and deaths due to the Covid-19 virus have continued to rise. Now, a video of some Spanish police personnel singing and dancing to entertain those at home is being widely shared on social media.

The footage shows two police cars speeding down a deserted street with their sirens on even as people who are at home applaud from their houses.

The officers then exit their vehicles and one of them starts singing while playing the guitar.

“Do you feel like singing?” one of the officers shouts, guitar in hand, before bursting into a spirited rendition of the Catalan children’s song “Joan Petit Quan Balla”.

Then the personnel dance in circles as residents also sing along.

Local reports said that the performance took place in Majorca and the personnel were from the Algaida Police Department. As the song draws to a closing crescendo, the singer thanks his audience and leaves them with a final message of encouragement: “Stay strong.”

Watch the video here:

Hats off to the Spanish police pic.twitter.com/dC4tuj3Nio — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) March 22, 2020

Many, who came across the video, appreciated the department for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

There was news earlier police is even singing in some places. It’s really nice to give positive mood. — MrDummy_NL (@MrDummy_NL) March 22, 2020

Hats off to these incredible people — Rey (@SkyebaileySkye) March 22, 2020

Solace is what humanity needs . Kudos to them .🤝 — Ronnie (@mortal254) March 22, 2020

I love these guys — Tina (@Tina83931934) March 22, 2020

Didn’t expect this, only knew they often break bones — fluffy pepe (@Pd_919) March 22, 2020

With just 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, the Balearic Islands are one of Spain’s least affected regions. However, the crackdown on international travel and widespread flight cancellations is expected to weigh heavily on their tourism-dependent economy.

As per a Guardian report, coronavirus has claimed over 2000 lives in Spain while the number of confirmed cases rose to 33,089.

The total number of cases in India has risen to 491 including nine deaths and 36 cured cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM today on the coronavirus outbreak. (Live updates here)

with inputs from Reuters

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd