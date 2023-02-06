Spanish man finds bank notes worth Rs 46 lakh while renovating home, but his happiness is short-lived

It is a joyful moment if one comes across some long-forgotten notes in the pockets of their clothes or in old bags. No matter how small an amount, it still brings a lot of happiness. A man in Spain was startled to discover £47,000 (approximately Rs 46.7 lakh) stuffed in Nesquik (chocolate-flavoured milk) cans but his happiness was short-lived.

Toño Piñeiro, a builder, made this unusual discovery when he was renovating the home that he plans to retire in, The Mirror reported. The cans were full to the brim when the Spaniard found them. However, his excitement was short-lived when the bank told him that they no longer accepted the notes.

The Bank of Spain said the notes, making up nine million pesetas, were discontinued over 20 years ago in 2002. But all was not lost for the builder as he managed to bag himself £30,000 (approximately 29.8 lakh) after trading in some more up-to-date currency from the haul. The man said it paid for a new roof.

The house was apparently abandoned for four decades before he bought it after finding a listing on Facebook. The Valencia-based builder said he also plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.