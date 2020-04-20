Watch: Musician beats lockdown blues by recreating sounds of F1 car sound on cello

The video, since shared has garnered over 10 thousand likes with more than 600 people retweeting the post. The video, since shared has garnered over 10 thousand likes with more than 600 people retweeting the post.

A Spanish cellist recreated the sounds of a Formula One car engine sound on the cello and the video of his performance is doing the is making rounds on the internet.

Daniel Acebes recreated the sounds of a V10 engine of a Renault F1 car in which Spanish racer Fernando Alonso won his maiden title.

As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.

Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”.

Watch the video here:

Día 31 de confinamiento .

.

Ya me creo el V10 de @alo_oficial Lo peor es que me he estudiado la melodía! El tope de revoluciones es un fa# un poco alto 🤭¿Vosotros que tal? ¿Tambien perdiendo la cabeza?

.

.

.

Un día menos!

.

.@RenaultF1Team @F1 @movistar_F1 @alobatof1 @Briatore pic.twitter.com/uio3B7rwQK — El Chelista(oficial) (@Chelistaoficial) April 11, 2020

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

Hahahahah that’s class — Todd Mclaughlin (@ToddMc95) April 18, 2020

Not V10 but close enough! Gear changes just epic hahaha. LFG @alo_oficial @RenaultF1Team Mild Sevens! — 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐳²⁰⁵ᴳᵀⁱ❼❻₃₄Ω (@grooviepantz) April 19, 2020

More entertaining than the car going round the track 😂😂. . Made me chuckle 👏👏😁 — kris (@kristianlisle) April 18, 2020

This pretty much what e series sounds like.😒 — Michael Meloche (@mpaulm2002) April 18, 2020

Lockdown is helping. When were we going to discover our talents like this? — Joseph Kgangyame (@JosephKgangyame) April 18, 2020

Love it!!!! — FumbDucker (@simplybyron) April 18, 2020

A Renault going round Spa never sounded better. — Ray SG-19 Sykes. (@sg_sykes) April 18, 2020

