Watch: Musician beats lockdown blues by recreating sounds of F1 car sound on cello

A Spanish cellist recreated the sounds of a Formula One car engine sound on the cello and the video of his performance is doing the is making rounds on the internet.
Daniel Acebes recreated the sounds of a V10 engine of a Renault F1 car in which Spanish racer Fernando Alonso won his maiden title.
As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.
Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”.
Watch the video here:
Día 31 de confinamiento .
.
Ya me creo el V10 de @alo_oficial Lo peor es que me he estudiado la melodía! El tope de revoluciones es un fa# un poco alto 🤭¿Vosotros que tal? ¿Tambien perdiendo la cabeza?
.
.
.
Un día menos!
.
.@RenaultF1Team @F1 @movistar_F1 @alobatof1 @Briatore pic.twitter.com/uio3B7rwQK
— El Chelista(oficial) (@Chelistaoficial) April 11, 2020
Take a look at some reactions to the video here:
Hahahahah that’s class
— Todd Mclaughlin (@ToddMc95) April 18, 2020
Not V10 but close enough! Gear changes just epic hahaha. LFG @alo_oficial @RenaultF1Team Mild Sevens!
— 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐳²⁰⁵ᴳᵀⁱ❼❻₃₄Ω (@grooviepantz) April 19, 2020
— Sebastian (@SebastianKent10) April 18, 2020
More entertaining than the car going round the track 😂😂. . Made me chuckle 👏👏😁
— kris (@kristianlisle) April 18, 2020
Ahhhhhhh those where the days when @F1 cars made a decent noise #renault #f1 @RenaultF1Team
— areo (@Aerosmith9lives) April 18, 2020
— DICKER (@DickerCMCL) April 18, 2020
This pretty much what e series sounds like.😒
— Michael Meloche (@mpaulm2002) April 18, 2020
Amazing
— 👨🍳paulsuperchef👨🍳 #StayAtHome (@paulsuperchef) April 18, 2020
Lockdown is helping. When were we going to discover our talents like this?
— Joseph Kgangyame (@JosephKgangyame) April 18, 2020
Love it!!!!
— FumbDucker (@simplybyron) April 18, 2020
A Renault going round Spa never sounded better.
— Ray SG-19 Sykes. (@sg_sykes) April 18, 2020
The video has received over 10,000 likes with more than 600 people retweeting the post.
