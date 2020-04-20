Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Musician beats lockdown blues by recreating sounds of F1 car sound on cello

Cellist Daniel Acebes recreated the sounds of a V10 engine of a Renault F1 car in which Spanish racer Fernando Alonso won his maiden title.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 1:22:37 pm
Cello, F1 racing car, cello imitation, Spanish cellist Daniel Acebes, Fernando Alonso, coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The video, since shared has garnered over 10 thousand likes with more than 600 people retweeting the post.

A Spanish cellist recreated the sounds of a Formula One car engine sound on the cello and the video of his performance is doing the is making rounds on the internet.

Daniel Acebes recreated the sounds of a V10 engine of a Renault F1 car in which Spanish racer Fernando Alonso won his maiden title.

As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.

Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

The video has received over 10,000 likes with more than 600 people retweeting the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement