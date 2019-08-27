Athlete creates history by becoming first man to paddleboard 2,700 miles across Pacific Ocean

A Spanish athlete has created history by becoming the first man to paddleboard 2,900 miles solo across the Pacific Ocean to raise awareness about ocean protection and plastic pollution. Antonio De La Rosa completed the solo voyage from San Fransisco to Hawai in 76 days on his 24-foot custom made paddleboard.

His paddleboard, The Ocean Defender, had slogans which read “SAVE the OCEAN, NO plastics, NO nets, RECYCLE.”

While the front part of his board provided sleeping quarters, the back end had storage compartments in which he carried food and necessary tools for his journey.

According to the New York Post, the 50-year-old adventurer described the journey as one of “absolute loneliness and self-sufficiency”.

Even though De La Rosa came across incredible marine life, the wind and weather were not always in his favour. It was reported that he found it difficult to keep his boat on course because of strong winds.

Rosa started his expedition on June 9 and also documented the entire journey with GoPro cameras, which reportedly cost him around $100,000. He posted various updates about his journey on his Facebook account as well. The adventurer also celebrated his 50th birthday at sea. De La Rosa had previously crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a canoeing vessel.