scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Spain’s Tomatina festival returns after two years. Watch videos

Bunol town in Spain witnessed the 75th edition of the "Tomatina" festival, which started with six trucks unloading the tomatoes.

tomatina festival, spain, tomato throwing festival, Spain tomato throwing festival video, indian expressVideos shared by CNN and ABC show people lying on top of heaps of tomatoes and throwing tomatoes at each other.

After a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of people in Spain hurled around 130 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes at each other Wednesday, Reuters reported. Bunol town in Spain witnessed the 75th edition of the “Tomatina” festival, which started with six trucks unloading the tomatoes. Photographs and videos showing partygoers drenched in red juice have surfaced online.

Videos shared by CNN and ABC show people lying on top of heaps of tomatoes and throwing tomatoes at each other. “It is different than I expected. I didn’t expect full tomatoes. But it was so much fun, totally worth it,” a woman is heard saying in a video shared by CNN.

ALSO READ |LIVE STREAM: Can’t make it to the La Tomatina festival in Spain? See it live here

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

However, the “world’s largest food fight” did not go down well with netizens. Many users criticised the festival for wasting food and ignoring those who are starving. A user commented, “If we could only not waste that food and feed the ones in need.” Another user wrote, “I’m all for upkeeping traditions. But there are so many people starving in the world!I hate seeing food wasted.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

As per a report by Al Jazeera, participants wore goggles to shield their eyes while their clothes, mainly T-shirts and shorts, were drenched in red juice. Local officials were quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that they expected fewer foreign visitors this year, mainly because of continuing fears over Covid-19 in Asian countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

The festival draws inspiration from a food fight between local children in a tomato-producing region dating back to 1945. In the 1980s, people from different parts of the world started taking part in the event due to the media attention.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:21:32 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘Virtual School and Right to Education’ or ‘Mikhail Gorbachev’ for UPSC CSE

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement