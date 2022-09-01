Spain’s Tomatina festival returns after two years. Watch videos

After a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of people in Spain hurled around 130 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes at each other Wednesday, Reuters reported. Bunol town in Spain witnessed the 75th edition of the “Tomatina” festival, which started with six trucks unloading the tomatoes. Photographs and videos showing partygoers drenched in red juice have surfaced online.

Videos shared by CNN and ABC show people lying on top of heaps of tomatoes and throwing tomatoes at each other. “It is different than I expected. I didn’t expect full tomatoes. But it was so much fun, totally worth it,” a woman is heard saying in a video shared by CNN.

However, the “world’s largest food fight” did not go down well with netizens. Many users criticised the festival for wasting food and ignoring those who are starving. A user commented, “If we could only not waste that food and feed the ones in need.” Another user wrote, “I’m all for upkeeping traditions. But there are so many people starving in the world!I hate seeing food wasted.”

As per a report by Al Jazeera, participants wore goggles to shield their eyes while their clothes, mainly T-shirts and shorts, were drenched in red juice. Local officials were quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that they expected fewer foreign visitors this year, mainly because of continuing fears over Covid-19 in Asian countries.

The festival draws inspiration from a food fight between local children in a tomato-producing region dating back to 1945. In the 1980s, people from different parts of the world started taking part in the event due to the media attention.