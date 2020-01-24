Watch: Coastal towns inundated with sea foam as Spain continues to reel under storm Gloria

Large amounts of algae matter wash up ashore after decaying. When this matter is churned by the surf, sea foam is formed. Large amounts of algae matter wash up ashore after decaying. When this matter is churned by the surf, sea foam is formed.

Several parts of Spain were inundated with sea foam as the powerful storm Gloria continue to batter the region. Numerous pictures and videos captured by eyewitnesses showed the magnificent yet terrifying phenomena flooding various seaside towns of the country.

The storm, which made a landfall in Spain on Sunday, brought along heavy rain, high-speed winds and snowfall. By Tuesday, the monstrous waves flooded several streets, including Tossa De Mar, with sea foam, a phenomenon which is caused due to agitation in organic matter from water.

The video compilation shows frothy waves breaching the shoreline and moving inside towns and buildings in the Catalonia province of Spain. As per weather reports, several parts of Spain continue to remain under red alert. Mallorca, which is one of hardest hit areas, remained in orange and yellow alert till Thursday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, algal blooms are one common source of thick sea foams. When large blooms of algae decay offshore, great amounts of decaying algal matter often wash ashore. Sea foam is then formed as that organic matter is churned up by the surf.

So far the storm has left at least 13 people dead. As on Thursday, four people are still missing, according to Spanish authorities.

