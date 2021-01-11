scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Spain covered in white blanket after rare blizzard, images flood social media

With people have been forced to stay indoors due to the storm, which according to the news website is the most intense one seen in the past 50 years, many took to social media to share pictures of the snowfall around their locations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 10:44:47 pm
spain, spain storm, Filomena, madrid, madrid snowfall, Filomena pictures, Filomena storm pics, trending, twitter reactions, indian express news,Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez requested people to stay alert and follow instructions given by the emergency services. (Source: AP)

Cities and towns in Spain were blanketed under snow after storm Filomena triggered heavy snowfall across the country. The unusual blizzard occurred after the temperature plunged below minus 8 degree Celsius with Madrid being one of the worst-hit areas.

With more than half of the country on red alert, the citizens were advised by authorities to avoid stepping outdoors and travel only when necessary, the BBC reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez requested people to stay alert and follow instructions given by the emergency services.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a tweet, he wrote, “We must not lower our guard, let us be alert and anticipating the arrival tomorrow of the #OlaDeFrío.
Let us follow the indications of emergency services and avoid displacement. For our safety and to guarantee essential services and supplies.”

Reported to be the most intense storm the country has seen in the past 50 years, many have remained indoors but have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the snowfall around their locations. Here, take a look:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement