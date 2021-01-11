Spain covered in white blanket after rare blizzard, images flood social media

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez requested people to stay alert and follow instructions given by the emergency services. (Source: AP)

Cities and towns in Spain were blanketed under snow after storm Filomena triggered heavy snowfall across the country. The unusual blizzard occurred after the temperature plunged below minus 8 degree Celsius with Madrid being one of the worst-hit areas.

With more than half of the country on red alert, the citizens were advised by authorities to avoid stepping outdoors and travel only when necessary, the BBC reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez requested people to stay alert and follow instructions given by the emergency services.

In a tweet, he wrote, “We must not lower our guard, let us be alert and anticipating the arrival tomorrow of the #OlaDeFrío.

Let us follow the indications of emergency services and avoid displacement. For our safety and to guarantee essential services and supplies.”

No debemos bajar la guardia, mantengamos la alerta y previsión ante la llegada mañana de la #OlaDeFrío.

Sigamos las indicaciones de los servicios de emergencia y evitemos los desplazamientos. Por nuestra seguridad y para garantizar los servicios esenciales y el abastecimiento.

👇 https://t.co/eef32DVXAj — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 10, 2021

Reported to be the most intense storm the country has seen in the past 50 years, many have remained indoors but have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the snowfall around their locations. Here, take a look:

Hilo con las fotos del amanecer hoy en #Madrid

🧵 ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Durante la noche se han acumulado unos 25/30cm transformando toda la ciudad pic.twitter.com/tXz7DYcqxK — Jmartinezmoran (@jmartinezmoran) January 9, 2021

This is Madrid, Spain, after “Filomena” snow storm 🌨 I had the time of my life with my dog today. Such a sunny white day! ☀️ #snowdog #2021 #Filomena #dogsfun pic.twitter.com/gHMwWRCEps — Pilar Santamaria (@pilarsantamaria) January 10, 2021

Wondering where all the snow has been? Check this out! A historic snowstorm has occurred in Spain 🇪🇸 A storm of this magnitude hasn’t happened since 1971!

pic.twitter.com/guAH7ASUuh — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) January 9, 2021