scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

Netizens react after SpaceX’s starship explodes minutes after successfully landing

The prototype made a perfect landing but went up in flames minutes later. In a tweet responding to the short-lived triumph, Musk wrote, “RIP SN10, honourable discharge.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 1:47:34 pm
SpaceX, SpaceX Starship explosion memes, SN10 explode Twitter reaction, SN10 successful landing, Elon Musk, Twitter reactions, SpaceX Starship memes, SpaceX Starship explosion memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success on Wednesday and prompted several reactions online, including memes and jokes.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s starship rocket made its first test launch flight and looked like it aced its touchdown, before exploding minutes after landing. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success on Wednesday and prompted several reactions online, including memes and jokes.

The prototype, called SN10 took off from Boca Chica, Texas and reached an altitude of 10 kilometres, before descending horizontally and landing upright over the Gulf of Mexico.

Unlike the other prototypes, the bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact during the touchdown, prompting the private space agency to declare the test flight a success. However, minutes after landing, the prototype was tossed upwards and slammed to the ground, in flames. According to the New York Times, a leak in a propellant tank may have caused the explosion.

In a tweet responding to the short-lived triumph, Musk wrote, “RIP SN10, honourable discharge.”

While many took to Twitter, showering praises on the SpaceX team for the prototype’s smooth landing, others made memes and jokes on the rocket’s unexpected explosion afterwards.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The SN10’s predecessor, the SN9, also exploded in early February after it burst into flames upon landing. The starship prototypes are being developed to carry people and cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement