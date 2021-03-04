Netizens react after SpaceX’s starship explodes minutes after successfully landing

March 4, 2021 1:47:34 pm
Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s starship rocket made its first test launch flight and looked like it aced its touchdown, before exploding minutes after landing. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success on Wednesday and prompted several reactions online, including memes and jokes.
The prototype, called SN10 took off from Boca Chica, Texas and reached an altitude of 10 kilometres, before descending horizontally and landing upright over the Gulf of Mexico.
Live feed of Starship SN10 flight test → https://t.co/Hs5C53qBxb https://t.co/Au6GmiyWN8
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2021
Unlike the other prototypes, the bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact during the touchdown, prompting the private space agency to declare the test flight a success. However, minutes after landing, the prototype was tossed upwards and slammed to the ground, in flames. According to the New York Times, a leak in a propellant tank may have caused the explosion.
In a tweet responding to the short-lived triumph, Musk wrote, “RIP SN10, honourable discharge.”
RIP SN10, honorable discharge
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021
While many took to Twitter, showering praises on the SpaceX team for the prototype’s smooth landing, others made memes and jokes on the rocket’s unexpected explosion afterwards.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
SN10 Landed!!!
Also SN10: #Starship #SN10 pic.twitter.com/hgDa9JXNP6
— Ivan Toneff – AstroKid (@astro_toneff) March 4, 2021
SN10 be like…#spacex #SN10 pic.twitter.com/nmyVr1iuYM
— Christian Aichner (@realaichner) March 3, 2021
Nevermind…#sn10 #SpaceX #Starship pic.twitter.com/R0OZZLCuBd
— Nana Claude Henry (@NanaHC42) March 3, 2021
Everyones reaction to #Starship #SN10 landing be like: pic.twitter.com/gQTVkbFMUy
— Mithcair (@mithcair) March 3, 2021
… and it exploded. pic.twitter.com/3mfL0q1cWu
— David Schatanoff Jr (@DavidSchatanoff) March 4, 2021
Then it immediately hopped a second time!#Accomplishment pic.twitter.com/8beaERFmjS
— Official* Pope of Muskanity 🖌 (@RationalEtienne) March 4, 2021
Dahhh pic.twitter.com/XQjdMePRkM
— FahSky (@piangfa) March 4, 2021
This landing was absolutely insane:O pic.twitter.com/3MpKglhpee
— Jerry :D (@StarshipFairing) March 4, 2021
My initial My reaction 10 min
reaction: after landing: pic.twitter.com/rToJiIyvzG
— startræsh (@xstartrash) March 4, 2021
— Melanie⚔️ (@melaniemadri) March 4, 2021
…then it exploded. pic.twitter.com/zpoQ5Rx914
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 4, 2021
Slowly… but surely getting there. This was a huge step forward, congrats! pic.twitter.com/5wgDuEF57Z
— Melanie⚔️ (@melaniemadri) March 4, 2021
It might of exploded, but it didn’t crash! that’s progress
— NIIKOLO (@niikolo_x) March 4, 2021
Congrats on having a starship fly twice!
— G Clements (@TheKillerSpud) March 4, 2021
It landed safely. The explo explosion is a parking issue
— Cool Joe (@JoelBirgen) March 4, 2021
The SN10’s predecessor, the SN9, also exploded in early February after it burst into flames upon landing. The starship prototypes are being developed to carry people and cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.