Netizens react after SpaceX’s starship explodes minutes after successfully landing

Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s starship rocket made its first test launch flight and looked like it aced its touchdown, before exploding minutes after landing. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success on Wednesday and prompted several reactions online, including memes and jokes.

The prototype, called SN10 took off from Boca Chica, Texas and reached an altitude of 10 kilometres, before descending horizontally and landing upright over the Gulf of Mexico.

Live feed of Starship SN10 flight test → https://t.co/Hs5C53qBxb https://t.co/Au6GmiyWN8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2021

Unlike the other prototypes, the bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact during the touchdown, prompting the private space agency to declare the test flight a success. However, minutes after landing, the prototype was tossed upwards and slammed to the ground, in flames. According to the New York Times, a leak in a propellant tank may have caused the explosion.

In a tweet responding to the short-lived triumph, Musk wrote, “RIP SN10, honourable discharge.”

RIP SN10, honorable discharge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021

While many took to Twitter, showering praises on the SpaceX team for the prototype’s smooth landing, others made memes and jokes on the rocket’s unexpected explosion afterwards.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

… and it exploded. pic.twitter.com/3mfL0q1cWu — David Schatanoff Jr (@DavidSchatanoff) March 4, 2021

Then it immediately hopped a second time!#Accomplishment pic.twitter.com/8beaERFmjS — Official* Pope of Muskanity 🖌 (@RationalEtienne) March 4, 2021

This landing was absolutely insane:O pic.twitter.com/3MpKglhpee — Jerry :D (@StarshipFairing) March 4, 2021

My initial My reaction 10 min

reaction: after landing: pic.twitter.com/rToJiIyvzG — startræsh (@xstartrash) March 4, 2021

Slowly… but surely getting there. This was a huge step forward, congrats! pic.twitter.com/5wgDuEF57Z — Melanie⚔️ (@melaniemadri) March 4, 2021

It might of exploded, but it didn’t crash! that’s progress — NIIKOLO (@niikolo_x) March 4, 2021

Congrats on having a starship fly twice! — G Clements (@TheKillerSpud) March 4, 2021

It landed safely. The explo explosion is a parking issue — Cool Joe (@JoelBirgen) March 4, 2021

The SN10’s predecessor, the SN9, also exploded in early February after it burst into flames upon landing. The starship prototypes are being developed to carry people and cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.