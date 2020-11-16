scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
People cheer on social media as SpaceX, NASA launch second crewed mission to space

The mission called Crew-1, marks the first operational mission of the Crew Dragon, opening up the possibilities of the company regularly sending people to and from the International Space Station for NASA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 11:46:22 am
SpaceX, NASA, Twitter reaction, SpaceX Crew 1 mission, SpaceX Crew 1 mission launch, SpaceX Falcon 9, Space x Resilience, Space x to ISS, international space station, Elon musk, Space x second crew to space, #Spacex, #NASA, Space X and NASA, Trending news, Space travel, Indian express-news.On Twitter, many celebrated the historic launch with congratulatory messages.

After SpaceX successfully launched its second crew of astronauts Sunday to the International Space Station inside the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft had people cheering on social media.

The mission, called Crew-1, marks the first operational mission of the Crew Dragon, opening up the possibilities of the company regularly sending people to and from the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

“Resilience rises,” NASA wrote on Twitter, sharing the footage of the launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket named ‘Resilience’ was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is expected to reach the space station late Monday and remain there until spring.

On Twitter, many celebrated the launch with congratulatory messages.

Flying inside the capsule are three NASA astronauts — Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — as well as Soichi Noguchi, from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA.

At the space station, the crew will join the members of Expedition 64, the space station crew currently in residence at the ISS. The astronauts are to conduct microgravity studies and deliver new science hardware and experiments that they will carry with them to space aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Earlier in May, NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight lifted off for the ISS, becoming the first crewed flight to launch from American soil since the conclusion of the space shuttle era in 2011.

