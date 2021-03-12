Airline staff goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return Buzz Lightyear toy to little passenger

The post is going viral and netizens can't stop praising the airline employee for his efforts.

When two-year-old Hagen Davis left his favourite toy Buzz Lightyear on the plane to Dallas, he didn’t know that a real-life version of the Toy Story saga was about to happen. The space ranger did travel to infinity and beyond but also made his way back home, thanks to a caring stranger.

As Hagen’s family was travelling from California to Texas to attend a funeral, they didn’t realise the child had forgotten his prized possession on the airplane. “It was a long flight with a two year old, and myself 7 months pregnant. When we landed at Lovefield I thought that I had collected all our things. When we got to the rental car and were getting situated I quickly realized we didn’t have Buzz,” the boy’s mother wrote on Facebook.

Before they knew Buzz was missing, the space ranger was already in Little Rock, Arkansas — the plane’s next destination after Dallas. However, Jason, a Ramp Agent at LIT, working for the SouthWest Airlines, noticed the toy and plunged into action to find its owner.

“Jason knew someone was missing their friend badly, so he began some investigating to discover who he belonged to. Soon, a name written on the bottom of the boot caught Jason’s eye: ‘Hagen’,” the airlines explained.

According to the US airline company, Jason with help of another colleague Beth, learned there was only one “Hagen” who had travelled on that aircraft that day. He came up with a plan to reunite the duo but not before taking the space ranger on an adventure — touring the airport and creating some memories to last a lifetime.

Jason not only sent Buzz back to Hagen, he also mailed a hand-decorated box, a letter describing Buzz’s mission and photos of the adventures. What’s more the airline staff also had a message for the evil emperor Zurg, that read “Not Today, Zurg!!” in true Toy Story style.

The airline company shared the story on their Facebook page along with few photographs, and quickly the post went viral earning heaps of praise for the staff.

Naturally, the family was touched by the thoughtful gesture and needless to say, the little guy was overjoyed to be reunited with his friend. The boy’s mother Ashley Davis shared a video of them unboxing the toy and capturing his reaction seeing his favourite toy once again.

“The thought and care he put into getting Hagen his Buzz back when Hagen left him on the plane in Dallas was beyond thoughtful and sweet,” Davis wrote on her Facebook profile, moved by the efforts put in by a stranger. “It will be a memory he has to cherish forever and an incredibly cool story to tell as he gets older. Thank you again so so much Jason and SWA!” the post added.

“It means the world to us your airline went above and beyond to get him back to us, especially during such a trying time for us as we were in Dallas for the passing of my husband’s uncle,” Davis wrote in comments of the viral post.

People on social media loved the airlines staffs’ initiative and showered praise on them, with many demanding they should be rewarded or given a raise. Many also shared a similar experience they have had in the past while travelling by the company’s flight and said they never fail to make passengers feel special.