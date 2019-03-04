Here is how Southwest Airlines helped this bridesmaid with her dress

Toggle Menu
However, much to her surprise, not only did the airlines respond to her post but they also gave an update about the dress till it finally reached the bridesmaid safely.

When a bridesmaid, who was travelling for a destination wedding to Costa Ric, forgot her dress at the Houston airport, her friend sought help from Southwest Airlines. “@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry,” tweeted Taylor Kenney.

Soon the dress arrived at Houston airport and the airline picked it up. The airline tweeted, “The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby! (Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.)”

The airlines also shared the tracking details of the dress to let people know where exactly it had reached. “The dress is officially en route to Costa Rica! Track the status: http://swa.is/dresstracker.&#8221;

Giving final details about the dress, the airlines tweeted, “Touching down soon… Our Dispatchers added a special tag to this flight in their system. #RescueTheDress 😂”

The tweet, which went viral with over eight thousand likes, was flooded with comments praising the airlines for the effort they put in delivering the dress to the bridesmaid.

