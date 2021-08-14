Pictures, video of southern lights from space leave netizens mesmerised

Photographs and a timelapse video of the Aurora Australis — the southern lights — shot by astronauts from space has left many awestruck on the internet.

“The colorful display is caused by strong solar wind hitting Earth’s magnetic shield,” CNN tweeted.

In a series of pictures, the southern lights can be seen from the space illuminating green light.

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), took pictures from space. Posting the pictures on social media, Pesquet said, “Another mesmerising aurora 🤩 I will never tire of this sight from space, which means it’s your job to say when.”

According to CNN, the images were taken from the International Space Station above the Indian Ocean.

Many loved the timelapse posted by CNN and the pictures by Pesquet. People took to Twitter and Instagram to call the view beautiful, cool and “magnificent”.