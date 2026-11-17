Divorce is often associated with emotional struggles and difficult transitions. However, a South Korean woman has chosen to mark the end of her marriage by hosting a celebration that resembled a wedding ceremony.
Cho Seung-yeon, 37, organised a special gathering with her close friends and loved ones to celebrate her official divorce and welcome a new chapter in her life.
For the occasion, Cho wore a white outfit, and the venue was decorated with tables and a celebratory cake. Surrounded by friends and family, she cut the cake and marked the occasion.
Wedding-style divorce party
The most emotional moment came when Cho addressed the guests. She got teary-eyed while delivering her speech.
“Thank you to my people who helped me. I love you!!!” Seung-yeon wrote as she shared the video.
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Rather than viewing the separation as a failure, she wanted to treat it as an opportunity to rediscover herself and embrace a fresh beginning, she told the BBC. “Why can marriage be celebrated publicly, but a single individual’s decision to start a new life after divorce can’t?”
‘Divorce is not an achievement’
The ceremony attracted criticism after Cho shared details of the event online. Despite the backlash, she told the BBC that her intention was to challenge the stigma associated with divorced women and reclaim her identity beyond the institution of marriage.
While several people backed her on social media, some argued against the ceremony.
“I fail to see anything wrong with celebrating the start of a new phase in life. People need to understand that divorce isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” a user wrote.
“Congratulations! We only have one life here, so make the time you have count and do what makes you happy. Nobody else is living your experience. She looks happy and appears to have a good supportive circle of people,” another said.
“Divorce is not an achievement that should be celebrated,” one user said.