Divorce is often associated with emotional struggles and difficult transitions. However, a South Korean woman has chosen to mark the end of her marriage by hosting a celebration that resembled a wedding ceremony.

Cho Seung-yeon, 37, organised a special gathering with her close friends and loved ones to celebrate her official divorce and welcome a new chapter in her life.

For the occasion, Cho wore a white outfit, and the venue was decorated with tables and a celebratory cake. Surrounded by friends and family, she cut the cake and marked the occasion.

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Wedding-style divorce party

The most emotional moment came when Cho addressed the guests. She got teary-eyed while delivering her speech.