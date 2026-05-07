‘Yes, I will devote myself’: South Korea’s first robot monk joins Buddhist ceremony; internet split over AI in religion

Humanoid robots are often designed to assist people in workplaces like factories, warehouses and offices. But in South Korea, one such robot is now stepping into an entirely different role—that of a Buddhist monk. According to Reuters, a temple in Seoul recently introduced its first humanoid robot monk named Gabi ahead of Buddha’s birthday celebrations, sparking curiosity and debate online.

About 130 centimetres tall and dressed in traditional Buddhist robes, Gabi took part in an ordination ceremony alongside senior monks at Jogye Temple. During the ritual, a monk asked the robot if it would commit itself to Buddhism. Gabi replied, “Yes, I will devote myself.”

The humanoid was also seen bowing respectfully and holding its hands together in prayer, imitating traditional Buddhist customs. As part of the ceremony, monks placed a 108-bead rosary around its neck. However, instead of participating in the usual incense-burning ritual, the robot was given a symbolic sticker.

The Jogye Order said the name ‘Gabi’ draws inspiration from Siddhartha as well as a Korean word linked to compassion and mercy. Officials explained that the name was chosen because it is simple, easy to remember and reflects the broader idea of spreading Buddha’s compassion around the world.

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South Korea’s first humanoid robot monk made its debut at Jogye Temple in Seoul, ahead of Buddha’s birthday. Gabi, the 130-centimeter-tall robot, wore a traditional grey-and-brown Buddhist robe and stood before monks as it pledged to devote itself to Buddhism pic.twitter.com/NDzDANRkhl — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2026

Ven. Seong Won, who heads cultural affairs for the Jogye Order, told Reuters the initiative is meant to explore how humans and robots may coexist in the years ahead. While the idea may seem unusual now, he said experiments like this could become increasingly relevant as artificial intelligence and robotics continue to evolve.

The robot monk has since triggered strong reactions online, with many debating whether AI has any place in spiritual or religious spaces.

One user wrote, “You’d think religion would be the one area where humans say ‘No thanks, AI, we got this.’” Another commented, “As a Buddhist, I find this ridiculous and insulting.”

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A third person added, “It is silly and meaningless for a robot to seek transcendence. The inventors just want praise for doing something they want to consider as significant. Robots are not alive. They are machines.”

A fourth individual wrote, “But it’s just a big remote control electronic controlled by a man off screen with a controller in his hand.”

Disclaimer: This is a factual report on the intersection of technology and religious tradition, intended for informational purposes. While it explores the evolving role of AI in society, it does not constitute spiritual or professional advice.