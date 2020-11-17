scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
US nurse tweets about how many COVID-19 patients still don’t believe virus exists

Nurse Jodi Doering tweeted about how nursing staff are often at the receiving end of hate from COVID-19 patients who don't believe in the virus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 17, 2020 2:03:12 pm
South Dakota nurse, COVID-19 patients, COVID-19 is not real, CNN interview, South Dakota ER nurse, Twitter thread COVId-19 patients experience, Viral news, Trending news, India Express news.“People want it to be influenza, they want it to be pneumonia, and we’ve even had people say, “I think it could be lung cancer.” Recalling that some of patient’s last, dying words are, “This can’t be happening. It’s not real.”

A South Dakota nurse who cares for Covid-19 patients, and spoke about how many of them still don’t believe the virus is real, received a lot of responses on social media.

Jodi Doering tweeted about how the nursing staff are often at the receiving end of targeted hate from patients who don’t believe in the virus.

“They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that ‘stuff’ because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real,” she tweeted.

After her Twitter thread describing her experience started circulating on the internet,  Doering appeared on CNN‘s ‘New Day’ on Monday to talk about how despite the surge in Covid-19 cases some of them don’t believe the virus is real.

“I think the hardest thing to watch is that people are still looking for something else and they want a magic answer, and they don’t want to believe that Covid is real,” she said.

“People want it to be influenza, they want it to be pneumonia, and we’ve even had people say, “I think it could be lung cancer.” She recalled that one of her patients’ last words were, “This can’t be happening. It’s not real.”

Also said told the channel that the delusions of some patients are taking a toll on healthcare workers.

“It’s like a movie where the credits never roll,” Doering said. “And it’s hard and sad, because every hospital, every nurse, every doctor in the state is seeing the same things”.

Here’s how people reacted to her statements:

South Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem has been criticised for constantly downplaying the virus situation.

Noem also did not order a state-wise lockdown earlier this year, unlike most other states and has actively criticised mask mandates across the state. With over 60, 000 cases, South Dakota is reportedly one of the nation’s worst-hit states.

