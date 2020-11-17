US nurse tweets about how many COVID-19 patients still don’t believe virus exists

“People want it to be influenza, they want it to be pneumonia, and we’ve even had people say, “I think it could be lung cancer.” Recalling that some of patient’s last, dying words are, “This can’t be happening. It’s not real.”

A South Dakota nurse who cares for Covid-19 patients, and spoke about how many of them still don’t believe the virus is real, received a lot of responses on social media.

Jodi Doering tweeted about how the nursing staff are often at the receiving end of targeted hate from patients who don’t believe in the virus.

“They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that ‘stuff’ because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real,” she tweeted.

After her Twitter thread describing her experience started circulating on the internet, Doering appeared on CNN‘s ‘New Day’ on Monday to talk about how despite the surge in Covid-19 cases some of them don’t believe the virus is real.

“I think the hardest thing to watch is that people are still looking for something else and they want a magic answer, and they don’t want to believe that Covid is real,” she said.

“People want it to be influenza, they want it to be pneumonia, and we’ve even had people say, “I think it could be lung cancer.” She recalled that one of her patients’ last words were, “This can’t be happening. It’s not real.”

Also said told the channel that the delusions of some patients are taking a toll on healthcare workers.

“It’s like a movie where the credits never roll,” Doering said. “And it’s hard and sad, because every hospital, every nurse, every doctor in the state is seeing the same things”.

Very few don’t believe it’s real at all. Most people, who I assume you would discredit too, simply believe there is reasonable room for discussion as to whether lockdowns actually accomplish what they are intended to and whether masks (especially cloth) are truly effective — Jackson Colt (@jacksoncolt92) November 16, 2020

Staggering denial of science and reality — chris_ellis 🏝 (@chris_ellis) November 16, 2020

South Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem has been criticised for constantly downplaying the virus situation.

Noem also did not order a state-wise lockdown earlier this year, unlike most other states and has actively criticised mask mandates across the state. With over 60, 000 cases, South Dakota is reportedly one of the nation’s worst-hit states.

