South Carolina police answers call for ‘home intruder’ snake, takes ‘suspect’ in custody

It’s not unusual for the police to take home intruders to task but instead of a human being, a police department in South Carolina, US, were called in to tackle a snake trying to enter the premises “without permission”.

When it comes to social media posts, over the last couple of years, the police forces around the world have aced the game. From memes to funny posts, the cops don’t miss an opportunity to show off their lighter side. Now, Pickens Police Department is winning the internet for their witty post about a reptile rescue mission.

Taking to Facebook, the force wrote, they “jumped into action” when a resident called to inform that a black rat snake was trying to enter their home. “We surrounded the home, tactically entered the residence and successfully took one black rat snake into custody without injury to the suspect or officers,” they wrote.

Adding that as the weather is getting warmer, “you may start to see some of this culprit’s friends”. Asking residents not to hesitate to call in case they find themselves in a similar situation, they quipped: “Our Chief loves these types of calls, he was thrilled (sarcasm), to have been involved in this case.”

Continuing the fun, they added: “The suspect was given time served and released back into the wild.”

The tongue-in-cheek post by the police department left many in splits, who thanked them for keeping humour alive in such tragic times. The post created a buzz when netizens continued to have fun in the comments section and came up with some pretty funny replies.

When someone asked, “Did you let the Chief hold it?”, the department replied: “No, it was not safe and we kind of like him.”