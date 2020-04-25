Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
COVID19

Memes follow after South African President Ramaphosa’s video of ‘facemask mishap’ goes viral

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa inspired many memes and jokes online after a video of his struggling with a facemask went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2020 7:43:06 pm
South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ramaphosa struggles with facemask, Ramaphosa facemask video, Ramaphosa facemask memes, South Africa coronavirus update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news It was South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘s second address towards the nation regarding the COVID-19. However, the address was hampered by a mask malfunction. (Picture credit: Daily Mail)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inspiring meme-makers online after a video of him struggling to put on a face mask went viral on the internet. While delivering a speech on live television on the importance of wearing face masks in times of Covid-19, President Ramaphosa was caught on camera struggling to put the face mask on.

In his speech, he also talked about some of the lockdown relaxations in South Africa from next month.

Watch the video here:

The video shows President Ramaphosa stretching the mask and putting one end behind his ear but struggling to put it around his other ear.

After managing to wear it for a second, the mask falls off his face. In the second attempt, Ramaphosa ends up wearing it as a blindfold, covering his eyes, instead of his nose and mouth.

The entire episode was caught live on camera and several clips of the ‘mask mishap’ were shared online inspiring memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the popular memes under #Ramaphosa

The incident also kickstarted #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge on several social media platforms where people shared pictures of themselves while incorrectly wearing their face masks.

Responding to the newfound social media attention, President Ramaphosa told eNCA, a channel focusing on news from across SA and Africa, “Well for those of you who were laughing at me yesterday, I am going to open a TV channel where I’m going to teach people to put on a mask. So you can enroll how a mask is put on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement