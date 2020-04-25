Memes follow after South African President Ramaphosa’s video of ‘facemask mishap’ goes viral

It was South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘s second address towards the nation regarding the COVID-19. However, the address was hampered by a mask malfunction. (Picture credit: Daily Mail) It was South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘s second address towards the nation regarding the COVID-19. However, the address was hampered by a mask malfunction. (Picture credit: Daily Mail)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inspiring meme-makers online after a video of him struggling to put on a face mask went viral on the internet. While delivering a speech on live television on the importance of wearing face masks in times of Covid-19, President Ramaphosa was caught on camera struggling to put the face mask on.

In his speech, he also talked about some of the lockdown relaxations in South Africa from next month.

Watch the video here:

The video shows President Ramaphosa stretching the mask and putting one end behind his ear but struggling to put it around his other ear.

After managing to wear it for a second, the mask falls off his face. In the second attempt, Ramaphosa ends up wearing it as a blindfold, covering his eyes, instead of his nose and mouth.

The entire episode was caught live on camera and several clips of the ‘mask mishap’ were shared online inspiring memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the popular memes under #Ramaphosa

hahahahahaha first time for everything — radioeyes (@raymurison) April 23, 2020

Shows he’s human like the rest of us! #RamaphosaMyPresident — Prinitha Dowlath (@Prinitha) April 23, 2020

Yall are fast yoh pic.twitter.com/6YmuS2YvPq — FENDI (@Nomfundo__M) April 23, 2020

I know that I have not laughed like I did in a while… Thank you Mr. President 🤣😂 — Tiisetso Mogale (@TiisetsoMogale) April 23, 2020

The incident also kickstarted #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge on several social media platforms where people shared pictures of themselves while incorrectly wearing their face masks.

[ON-AIR] President Cyril Ramaphosa responds after his mask blunder goes viral. Courtsey #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/u9LK29q9wQ — eNCA (@eNCA) April 24, 2020

If I can’t see the virus, the virus can’t see me🤷🏽♂️ simple!!! Dankie the Mask #Ramaphosa#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/lRJi5SRH5g — Lekau (@Ntsako_Shibambo) April 23, 2020

He really went Mzeke Mzeke on us with that exit #CyrilRamaBillion #ramaphosa lockdown pic.twitter.com/j1DZd4IAWI — Kutloano Seuoe (@KseuoeSeuoe) April 23, 2020

President trying to warn us about Level 7 of Corona #ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ishW4PBmnF — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 23, 2020

Responding to the newfound social media attention, President Ramaphosa told eNCA, a channel focusing on news from across SA and Africa, “Well for those of you who were laughing at me yesterday, I am going to open a TV channel where I’m going to teach people to put on a mask. So you can enroll how a mask is put on.”

