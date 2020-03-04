Artist comes up with ‘sound of coronavirus’ that’s based on the DNA of the virus

UK artist Eric Drass of Shardcore is the person behind the peppy sounds of Covid-19. UK artist Eric Drass of Shardcore is the person behind the peppy sounds of Covid-19.

Even as the world grapples with the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed over 3,000 globally, a British artist has released what he said is the ‘sound of covid-19’.

UK artist Eric Drass based his track on the DNA sequence of the coronavirus after the genome sequence was released by The National Center for Biotechnology Information of the NIH. He then converted the sequence into musical notes.

“In some ways the societal response to the virus is more interesting than the virus itself. Stock-market’s crashing, whole towns going into quarantine,” the artist wrote on his website Shardcore while sharing the small sound-clip.

As “the world is teetering on the verge of a pandemic”, the Brighton artist hoped the music would bring some solace to people.

“Convert TGAC sequence to pairs of letters – convert to base4 – convert to decimal – add that value to middle-C – gives you one note for every 2 base-letters,” Drass said on Twitter, while explaining how he came up with the track.

Here’s a sample of the tune:

If you like that and are interested in how the artist transformed the genome structure into a peppy upbeat tune, here’s the link to the full version, that extends over two whole hours.

Many on the internet liked the track and said it was quite peppy and catchy.

