Friday, February 25, 2022
‘Sorry I Was Not Your Mother’: American actress’ poem to Putin draws flak

Russia-Ukraine conflict: As the video did the rounds on social media, several people were left unimpressed, calling it “unacceptable” and “done in bad taste”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 1:20:23 pm
AnnaLynne McCord, AnnaLynne McCord not your mother poem, Vladimir Putin, russian ukraine conflict, russian ukraine war, viral video, indian expressNetizens called her poem tone deaf and uncalled for in amid major crisis.

An American actor is drawing criticism for her response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AnnaLynne McCord Thursday posted a video on social media, narrating an original poem, ‘I’m So Sorry That I Was Not Your Mother’, addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the video did the rounds on social media, several people were left unimpressed, calling it “unacceptable” and “done in bad taste”. Users, while condemning Putin’s actions, said it was unfair to blame his mother. As is with the internet, many were also left amused.

Also in Ukraine crisis |Thousands take to the streets in Russia to say ‘no to war’

A part of the poem reads:

“If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight.

The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, nothing would harm.

I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed, and the formulation of thought quickly taught, showed that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you? Is this why you do not hide nor shy away from taking back the world?

Was it because so early in life all that strife wracked your little body with fear?”

The video has been views over 13 million views. Watch the full video here:

Commenting about the video, writer and actress Giulia Rozzi said: “If I was your mother I would’ve taught you not to blame women for the behavior of men.”

Others drew comparisons to the tone-deaf “Imagine” video spearheaded by Gal Gadot at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

While details about Putin’s early childhood are minimal, his official biography states his parents died before he became president. His mother, Maria Ivanovna Putina, was a factory worker, and his father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, was conscripted in the Soviet Navy.

