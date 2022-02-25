‘Sorry I Was Not Your Mother’: American actress’ poem to Putin draws flak

An American actor is drawing criticism for her response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AnnaLynne McCord Thursday posted a video on social media, narrating an original poem, ‘I’m So Sorry That I Was Not Your Mother’, addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the video did the rounds on social media, several people were left unimpressed, calling it “unacceptable” and “done in bad taste”. Users, while condemning Putin’s actions, said it was unfair to blame his mother. As is with the internet, many were also left amused.

A part of the poem reads:

“If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight.

The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, nothing would harm.

I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed, and the formulation of thought quickly taught, showed that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you? Is this why you do not hide nor shy away from taking back the world?

Was it because so early in life all that strife wracked your little body with fear?”

Watch the full video here:

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin…

Commenting about the video, writer and actress Giulia Rozzi said: “If I was your mother I would’ve taught you not to blame women for the behavior of men.”

Others drew comparisons to the tone-deaf “Imagine” video spearheaded by Gal Gadot at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

AnnaLynne McCord fantasizing about how she could have saved the world if she’d been Putin’s mother is so gross. Her performance is self-involved and careless, with people fleeing for their lives while she roleplays hypothetically saving the world BEFORE it went to shit. — Abby (@abbythetweet) February 24, 2022

This is so cringe I can feel my eyeballs curling up. 🙈 https://t.co/mxaQNss09O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2022

Some people should not be allowed on the internet https://t.co/hsxbOlP5Qm — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 25, 2022

Sad day for me, too. I will never make anything this funny. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 24, 2022

yes more tummy time would have prevented this — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 24, 2022

Just sing “imagine” next time. It’s easier than whatever this is. — El suspendo Bloomberg ¡viva Los Villanos! (@elsuspendo) February 24, 2022

In the midst of crisis all the celebrities sees a golden opportunity to do a free PR and always come of some weird shit to say .. if I was your mother I would have taught you to be human and not opportunist under the garb of being human.. u sounded fake for all those minute 🙄🙄 https://t.co/ILv7k5sQjH — pinki (@pinki_exomple) February 24, 2022

When poetry becomes a crime against humanity https://t.co/44ydS6VDJb — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) February 25, 2022

“if I was your mother” meaning let’s make this extremely severe situation about me? meaning let’s be mysogynistic and blame his actions on his upbringing as if he’s not fully aware of his decisions? I could talk at length on how horrendous this is but I’m so damn exhausted https://t.co/Y4QX4m3yhr — alex ☻︎ #ODDINARY x run2u (@freehugss____) February 24, 2022

The “if I was your mother” poem is so bad for so many reasons. Not just tone deaf but it somehow blames a woman, she doesn’t know, for the actions of an egomaniac & trivializes terrifying conflict into a Freudian concern. Just wow, her grandiosity is doing heavy lifting. — Brittany Alexis (@Bfeldz) February 25, 2022

Dear Actress? Anna something… if I was your mother I would have taught you some humility and to not be so completely effing tone deaf. https://t.co/ZT8EvfIn6F — Snorri (@skwunt) February 24, 2022

While details about Putin’s early childhood are minimal, his official biography states his parents died before he became president. His mother, Maria Ivanovna Putina, was a factory worker, and his father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, was conscripted in the Soviet Navy.