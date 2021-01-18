‘Soon may the vaccine come’: YouTuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song on Covid-19 has netizens grooving

A YouTuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song – ‘Soon May The Vaccine Come’ – seems to have impressed the netizens. What began as a TikTok trend, soon caught up on other social media platforms where users began recreating popular sea shanty songs sung by sailors while working together on ships — and started posting them online.
However, when Tim Blais tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, ‘The Wellerman’, a 19th Century whaling song, to highlight the ongoing pandemic, it caught the attention of many.
Watch the video here:
vaccine wellerman let’s gooooo #seashantytok pic.twitter.com/JUv0l82cf3
— Tim ➐ (@acapellascience) January 17, 2021
The trend picked up on the video-sharing app when Scottish musician Nathan Evans shared his version of the song, which was made popular by the musical group ‘The Longest Johns’. According to a CNN report, the video garnered over 5 million views and was widely circulated online.
“I think it’s because everyone is feeling alone and stuck at home during this pandemic and it gives everyone a sense of unity and friendship,” the 26-year-old singer told the news website.
Here’s the original that made my tiktok blow UUUUUP!! .. hope you enjoy it!, I also write original music and have music on Spotify etc!!, search NathanEvanss on all streaming services!
Love, Nathan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE90UrbtTI
— NathanEvanss (@NathanEvanss) January 2, 2021
Here is how netizens reacted:
I’m practicing this song right now- I wanna know the lyrics off by heart… or by lymph node… before the night is up
— Martyn (@MartynDerg) January 17, 2021
I can’t stop watching this. Oh man. So good.
— Noah Ivers (@NoahIvers) January 18, 2021
That’s great. That’s what shanties are made for: resilience in tough times and encouraged
— Deutsche Seemannsmission @Nordkirche (@DSM_Nordkirche) January 18, 2021
Tagging my science friends who only use Twitter for important science things… @Sharpe_Lab @louise_fets
— Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) January 17, 2021
Okay, you have convinced me to sign up for tiktok.
— Zane Selvans (⧖) (@ZaneSelvans) January 18, 2021
