Monday, January 18, 2021
'Soon may the vaccine come': YouTuber's 'sea shanty' song on Covid-19 has netizens grooving

when YouTuber Blais tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, 'The Wellerman' to highlight the ongoing pandemic, it sure caught the attention of many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2021 4:04:19 pm
The trend picked up on the video-sharing app when Scottish musician Nathan Evans shared his version of the song on TikTok.

A YouTuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song  – ‘Soon May The Vaccine Come’ – seems to have impressed the netizens.  What began as a TikTok trend, soon caught up on other social media platforms where users began recreating popular sea shanty songs sung by sailors while working together on ships — and started posting them online.

However, when Tim Blais tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, ‘The Wellerman’, a 19th Century whaling song, to highlight the ongoing pandemic, it caught the attention of many.

Watch the video here:

The trend picked up on the video-sharing app when Scottish musician Nathan Evans shared his version of the song, which was made popular by the musical group ‘The Longest Johns’. According to a CNN report, the video garnered over 5 million views and was widely circulated online.

“I think it’s because everyone is feeling alone and stuck at home during this pandemic and it gives everyone a sense of unity and friendship,” the 26-year-old singer told the news website.

Here is how netizens reacted:

