‘Soon may the vaccine come’: YouTuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song on Covid-19 has netizens grooving

The trend picked up on the video-sharing app when Scottish musician Nathan Evans shared his version of the song on TikTok.

A YouTuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song – ‘Soon May The Vaccine Come’ – seems to have impressed the netizens. What began as a TikTok trend, soon caught up on other social media platforms where users began recreating popular sea shanty songs sung by sailors while working together on ships — and started posting them online.

However, when Tim Blais tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, ‘The Wellerman’, a 19th Century whaling song, to highlight the ongoing pandemic, it caught the attention of many.

Watch the video here:

The trend picked up on the video-sharing app when Scottish musician Nathan Evans shared his version of the song, which was made popular by the musical group ‘The Longest Johns’. According to a CNN report, the video garnered over 5 million views and was widely circulated online.

“I think it’s because everyone is feeling alone and stuck at home during this pandemic and it gives everyone a sense of unity and friendship,” the 26-year-old singer told the news website.

Here’s the original that made my tiktok blow UUUUUP!! .. hope you enjoy it!, I also write original music and have music on Spotify etc!!, search NathanEvanss on all streaming services! Love, Nathan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE90UrbtTI — NathanEvanss (@NathanEvanss) January 2, 2021

Here is how netizens reacted:

I’m practicing this song right now- I wanna know the lyrics off by heart… or by lymph node… before the night is up — Martyn (@MartynDerg) January 17, 2021

I can’t stop watching this. Oh man. So good. — Noah Ivers (@NoahIvers) January 18, 2021

That’s great. That’s what shanties are made for: resilience in tough times and encouraged — Deutsche Seemannsmission @Nordkirche (@DSM_Nordkirche) January 18, 2021

Tagging my science friends who only use Twitter for important science things… @Sharpe_Lab @louise_fets — Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) January 17, 2021