Friday, June 12, 2020
How people responded to the design of Sony’s PlayStation PS5 console on social media

There were plenty of jokes about the new PS5 design. While some joked it looks like "something the company googled in 2009", others said it looked like an officer folder.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2020 12:34:11 pm
From internet router to sandwich presser, the new design reminded people of various things.

Sony finally unveiled its new and awaited PlayStation 5 and accompanying games. But while celebrating the launch, people mocked the ‘futuristic design’ of the latest gaming console with memes on social media.

Many agreed that the high-end models of the gaming console stood out from its competitors and had an edge. It reminded people of various other gadgets, but mostly an internet router. Many also said that the new sophisticated design was much better than the X-Box’s ‘boring’ look, inspiring plenty of reactions.

However, there were plenty of jokes about the new PS5 design as well. While some joked it looks like “something the company googled in 2009”, others said it looked like an officer folder. It has been compared to a duck’s beak and Batman, and people on social media had a field day photoshopping the new device into different scenarios.

The Japanese tech giant showed two models of the PlayStation 5: a regular one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive, and a “Digital Edition” that does not include the disk drive. The PlayStation 5 can be placed vertically or horizontally, unlike the Nintendo Switch which is a hybrid console. The PS5 will come with the next-generation, DualSense controller.

Matching the PS5 will be a number of accessories, including a camera, headphones, and a remote control. Sony has not yet announced the price or firm release date of the PS5. Pricing of the accessories remains unknown at this moment.

