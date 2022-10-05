scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

‘Nostalgia’: Sonoran mountain kingsnake’s crawl through brick wall, reminds 90s kids of Snake game

Resembling the snake in the 1997 game, a real snake was found climbing a brick wall in Arizona, US. The video was shared by National Park Service staff at the Coronado National Memorial in Arizona.

The clip invoked nostalgia among netizens and many users were also fascinated by the way it climbed the wall.

If you had used mobile phones in the late 90s or early 2000s, it is highly likely that you would have played the game Snake a lot of times. The eerie way the snake in the game moved and the eagerness to collect more food without falling into danger kept the game’s players hooked on back then.

The clip shows the snake crawling amid orange bricks. It then slithers through the spaces between the bricks. With multiple white, black and red rings, the snake moves in a similar way to that of the snake in the video game.

“You never know who might stop by the visitor center. Yesterday this Sonoran mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) showed off its climbing skills on our adobe walls,” read the park’s Facebook post.

The clip invoked nostalgia among netizens and many users were also fascinated by the way it climbed the wall. Some users were left terrified also. A user commented, “I used to play this game on my Nokia. Graphics weren’t as good as this though.” Another user wrote, “Omg… that looks.like some kind of video game. Amazing animals!” A third user commented, “Adorable! Pretty snake and interesting climb. It’s a King snake.”

According to the King Snake website, the Sonoran mountain kingsnake is mainly found in central and southeastern mountain regions of Arizona. The Sonoran mountain kingsnake is a small, slender species which grow up to 42 inches and clad in more than 40 rings of white or yellow-white bordered by thin black and wide red sections.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:31:36 pm
Live Blog

