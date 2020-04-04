Son transforms dad into food critic from Ratatouille and people can’t have enough of it

Although the father was not on board at first, he later agreed to do it if his son too played a part from the film, and the video is going viral. (Source: @mmmjeomele/ TikTok) Although the father was not on board at first, he later agreed to do it if his son too played a part from the film, and the video is going viral. (Source: @mmmjeomele/ TikTok)

As most people are home finding ways to spend some quality time with family amid coronavirus lockdown, a young man from the US is going viral after giving his dad an amazing transformation from a Disney-Pixar film and netizens can’t stop gushing about it.

In a TikTok video going viral, Joe Mele from Long Island is winning the internet for transforming his father into Anton Ego, the hard-to-impress food critic from superhit animated film Ratatouille. In the short-clip, the young TikTok creator along with his dad recreated the final tasting scene from the film, where a rat called Remy aspires to make a big name in French cuisine helping a young garbage boy, Alfredo Linguini, to get a job in the kitchen.

Although the father is seen reluctant at first to reenact the scene, he agrees to do it if his son plays the role of Linguini. Mimicking everything from the final scene, where Ego is reminded of his mother’s cooking after eating the ratatouille, to licking his plate wanting to give compliments to the chef — the resemblance is quite uncanny.

Watch the actual scene here:

This is the second video, Mele did with his dad that went viral. Earlier, Mele did a video to show pictures of Ego from the film to his father saying that some people have told him that he resembles the famous food critic on screen. However, Mele’s father didn’t agree with him and said, “I don’t look like this man”.

Nonetheless, Mele convinced his disgruntled father to wear a similar black attire with a scarf, and back brushing his hair like Ego. Still not seeing the uncanny similarity, Mele topped it all with dark eye makeup and small-rimless glasses.

And the final reveal was so on point that it garnered over 39 million views on the app since it was posted, and is spreading on other social media platforms as well.

People have been tagging the makers of the 2007 film that went onto win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

On TikTok, the father-son duo has been creating hilarious content together spreading laughter and joy, beating quarantine woes.

