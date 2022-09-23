scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Emotional moment as son relieves mom after 30 years of service in US Navy; watch video

A clip of the incident, shared by the Instagram account nonprofitcartel, shows the mother standing tall and proud in front of her son. Both salute each other and smile in joy.

Witnessing one’s child outshining in their career and winning accolades definitely makes a parent proud. Occasionally, both child and parent pursue careers in the same field which leads them to cross paths. A heart-warming incident in which a son relieved his mother of Master Chief duties in the US naval force after 30 years of service has taken the internet by storm.

A video of the incident, shared by the Instagram account nonprofitcartel, shows the mother standing tall and proud in front of her son. Both salute each other and smile in joy. With the audience cheering for them, the mother and son hug each other as an acoustic version of the song Latch plays in the background. The short clip has touched many netizens.

“Son relieving his mom MASTER CHIEF DEPARTING 🫡 30 year Son relieving his mom MASTER CHIEF DEPARTING 🫡 30 years,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

Soon, praises poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Thank you both for your service! That was beautiful!!!,” while another chimed in, “So Beautiful thank you both for your service and congratulations mamma.”

A similar incident happened in Chennai in August this year as a son got commissioned into the Indian Army from the same academy that his mother graduated from 27 years before. The incident, which delighted netizens, was noted as a “rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer.” The Defence Public Relations Office in Chennai also shared a photograph of Major Smita Chaturvedi (retd) along with her newly recruited son.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 06:14:59 pm
