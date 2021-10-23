Son interrupts father’s live TV interview on Bloomberg, netizens love it

Even though people have been working from home for over a year, there are still moments when they have been caught off-guard, especially during video calls. One such moment happened on live television when a financial expert was interrupted by his son on air and the little one’s goofing around started a laughing riot online.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund (GMF) and associated with the Peterson Institute For International Economics (PIIE), was discussing news about Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann stepping down. However, as the expert was all serious explaining how it could impact the German finance industry, his son stole the show by walking into the frame.

While the little boy was seen waving frantically to get his father’s attention, Kirkegaard carried on nonchalantly maintaining a poker-face. He was seen trying to push the child away. However, that didn’t stop the father to still carry on, as the boy even grabbed a stapler!

Finally, the show’s presenter, Jonathan Ferro, tried to break the ice and laugh it off. Ferro interrupted Kirkegaard to make a joke about his son, “Does your son work for the Greek government?”

The clip was shared on Twitter by Bloomberg producer Aggi Cantrill, with many commenting on the hilarious incident and naturally it got reminded people of 2017’s BBC Dad Robert Kelly.

A special guest on @bsurveillance was very excited about Weidmann’s departure from the Bundesbank pic.twitter.com/o2sgMk2MK0 — Aggi (@aggichristiane) October 20, 2021

The video garnered a lot of reaction online, with most parents saying this is nothing to be embarrassed about but lauded him for his “nordic cold” calmness and composure. However, he admitted on Twitter replying to an user, he couldn’t control his laughter in the end.

:-) – in fairness, if you watch the whole thing, you will see that Nordic cool breaks down quite quickly – https://t.co/1iHHNKderH — Jacob F Kirkegaard (@jfkirkegaard) October 21, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

This kid video bombing his dad’s interview is how I imagine Victorians feel about doing any more lockdowns or zoom meetings.

pic.twitter.com/Dt9fSdAs7f — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) October 20, 2021

This young man has set the standard for the most impactful TV hit from home! 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/rlaZCWp2fO — Eleni Giokos (@EleniGiokos) October 21, 2021

This kid out here trolling his dad is sublime performance art pic.twitter.com/lipjOOxpVi — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) October 20, 2021

To be honest this could be his revenge for you making him an Arsenal fan…. — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) October 22, 2021

Perhaps the best analysis of European Central Bank developments you’ll ever see (watch the video) @abcnews @BreakfastNews @RNBreakfast https://t.co/tkbZNkl4Sr — Peter Ryan (@Peter_F_Ryan) October 20, 2021

This interview with @jfkirkegaard is next level nordic calmness. https://t.co/iKYE3kFQHV — Nicolai von Ondarza (@NvOndarza) October 21, 2021

Our very own BBC Dad moment https://t.co/qdHFXyQGQQ — Juliette Saly (@julesaly) October 20, 2021

Absolute props to Bloomberg Dad here for a) keeping it together and b) outdoing BBC Dad https://t.co/CIirP2yZcA — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 21, 2021

BBC Dad or Bloomberg Dad? Choose ur fighter https://t.co/pIDARWIYYm pic.twitter.com/i8a9Pkphp5 — clarissa is rewriting star wars ix (@ClarissaDeLune) October 21, 2021

When your middle name is Funk, the dancing kids come free with any live TV spot https://t.co/J0k46s29eF — Amanda Katz (@katzish) October 20, 2021

Having pets and children interrupt Zoom meetings and interview is not a surprise at this point with people getting used to a pandemic life. Earlier in August, Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand’s Minister for Social Development, had an interview interrupted by her son who showed off a “deformed carrot shaped like a male body part”.