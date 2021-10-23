scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Son interrupts father’s live TV interview on Bloomberg, netizens love it

Netizens were super impressed by Kirkegaard's ability to keep a straight face amid the chaos, and he has now earned the nickname 'Bloomberg Dad'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 23, 2021 2:27:28 pm

Even though people have been working from home for over a year, there are still moments when they have been caught off-guard, especially during video calls. One such moment happened on live television when a financial expert was interrupted by his son on air and the little one’s goofing around started a laughing riot online.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund (GMF) and associated with the Peterson Institute For International Economics (PIIE), was discussing news about Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann stepping down. However, as the expert was all serious explaining how it could impact the German finance industry, his son stole the show by walking into the frame.

While the little boy was seen waving frantically to get his father’s attention, Kirkegaard carried on nonchalantly maintaining a poker-face. He was seen trying to push the child away. However, that didn’t stop the father to still carry on, as the boy even grabbed a stapler!

Finally, the show’s presenter, Jonathan Ferro, tried to break the ice and laugh it off. Ferro interrupted Kirkegaard to make a joke about his son, “Does your son work for the Greek government?”

The clip was shared on Twitter by Bloomberg producer Aggi Cantrill, with many commenting on the hilarious incident and naturally it got reminded people of 2017’s BBC Dad Robert Kelly.

The video garnered a lot of reaction online, with most parents saying this is nothing to be embarrassed about but lauded him for his “nordic cold” calmness and composure. However, he admitted on Twitter replying to an user, he couldn’t control his laughter in the end.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

Having pets and children interrupt Zoom meetings and interview is not a surprise at this point with people getting used to a pandemic life. Earlier in August, Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand’s Minister for Social Development, had an interview interrupted by her son who showed off a “deformed carrot shaped like a male body part”.

