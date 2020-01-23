Follow Us:
Thursday, January 23, 2020

A cheese slice used as bookmark triggers ‘Brie-lliant’ thread online

Soon, the tweet got many responses along with those posting evidence of book-harming crimes, where libraries and netizens showed what all people have used as bookmarks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 3:12:46 pm
cheese slice bookmark, University of Liverpool Library, weird bookmarks, food items as bookmark, viral news, funny twitter thread, indian express, library twitter The university library challenged all to come up with punny responses to the tweet and it was hilarious.

A stale slice of cheese used as a bookmark at the University of Liverpool Library has triggered a funny conversation on Twitter, with many calling it a book-harming crime.

On Tuesday, the University of Liverpool Library tweeted a picture with the caption, “This is not a bookmark.”

The library also shared a funny conversation as to why pest control found mouse wondering around bookshelves, only to actually find an enticing cheese slice inviting them for a feast.

Soon, the tweet got many responses along with those posting evidence of book-harming crimes, where libraries and netizens showed what all people have used as bookmarks.

Soon the thread got a lot of punny and cheesy responses from all over the world. The library took things a notch higher by challenging members of #LibraryTwitter to come up with some cheesy puns and said, “We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner!”

And obviously, Twitter didn’t disappoint.

The library declared the winner as a spoof for TIME magazine cover.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement