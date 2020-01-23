A cheese slice used as bookmark triggers ‘Brie-lliant’ thread online

The university library challenged all to come up with punny responses to the tweet and it was hilarious. The university library challenged all to come up with punny responses to the tweet and it was hilarious.

A stale slice of cheese used as a bookmark at the University of Liverpool Library has triggered a funny conversation on Twitter, with many calling it a book-harming crime.

On Tuesday, the University of Liverpool Library tweeted a picture with the caption, “This is not a bookmark.”

This is not a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/oy7tqM3aJv — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

The library also shared a funny conversation as to why pest control found mouse wondering around bookshelves, only to actually find an enticing cheese slice inviting them for a feast.

Me talking to the pest control man – “No mate I’ve no idea why we have mice in the library”

*Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it* — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Soon, the tweet got many responses along with those posting evidence of book-harming crimes, where libraries and netizens showed what all people have used as bookmarks.

I take your “cheese” bookmark and raise you the “crunch cream” bookmark… https://t.co/ZJ7XstygS9 — Leys Library 📖 (@LeysLibrary) January 22, 2020

I’ve found sliced tomato before. — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

I found this one in one of our libraries. pic.twitter.com/CJjlFTRHVd — Robert Stokkel (@r_stokkel) January 21, 2020

In Costa Rica, they found a fish as a bookmark pic.twitter.com/XYC0olQqN9 — Ines (@ines_pinaca) January 22, 2020

My university library found a used condom inside a book last spring. Cheese is getting off easy. 😂 — Miss Behavior (@Rbrbndgrl) January 22, 2020

Soon the thread got a lot of punny and cheesy responses from all over the world. The library took things a notch higher by challenging members of #LibraryTwitter to come up with some cheesy puns and said, “We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner!”

While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner! — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 22, 2020

And obviously, Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Customer: Do you guys sell bookmarks? Us: Of course! Sliced or shredded? — Walmart (@Walmart) January 22, 2020

Liar. pic.twitter.com/ghal7nTTN7 — THE NIGHT ELM ON MARE STREET. (@MikillPane) January 21, 2020

We dis a Brie… 🧀📚🧀👀 — Liverpool Guild (@LiverpoolGuild) January 21, 2020

There’s going to be lots of well educated mice in the area — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) January 21, 2020

I mean, you say that but… pic.twitter.com/41ISkPfJWt — University of Surrey Library (@surreylib) January 21, 2020

Camembert it when people do this. Unbrielievable. — School of the Arts (@sotauol) January 21, 2020

The library declared the winner as a spoof for TIME magazine cover.

Oh come on…! pic.twitter.com/nX3okBtQdj — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 22, 2020

